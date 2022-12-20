ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

By Allison Kite
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hctJp_0jp77NY600

Oil covers parts of Bill Pannbacker's pasture following a rupture on the Keystone oil pipeline. Keystone's owner, TC Energy, has established a drone no-fly zone. (Courtesy of Chris Pannbacker)

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster.

The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.

“Clearing the airspace is critical for the safety and security of the pilots conducting ongoing monitoring as well as the working crew on the ground,” TC Energy said in a statement. “Crews are working around the clock on the incident and need to be distraction-free.”

Earlier this month, the Keystone pipeline spilled near Washington, Kansas, just south of the Nebraska border. So far, TC Energy says it has isolated the spill to keep it from flowing downstream and recovered 7,233 barrels of oil — or 13,877 barrels of oil and water. More than 400 personnel have responded to the site.

Drone footage immediately following the spill showed the 14,000 barrels — or 588,000 gallons — of oil turned Mill Creek black. One former Kansas legislator said oil had sprayed around 80 yards onto his field next to the site. The oil that landed on nearby fields looks like a plume of smoke from above .

The no-fly zone was issued Dec. 16 and ends Wednesday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

The Keystone pipeline splits into two segments in Nebraska, just over the Kansas border. One cuts across northeast Kansas, through Missouri and ends in Illinois. The one that spilled runs through central Kansas and Oklahoma to refineries in Texas.

TC Energy last week announced it had resumed operations on the unaffected pipeline. The other remains shut down under an order from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The spill site near Washington, Kansas, is still inaccessible, but on Monday, lawmakers received a briefing nearby and viewed a drone tour.

Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, said she appreciated that TC Energy had opened a line of communication but that “there are still a lot of unanswered questions.” She said it was difficult to determine the necessity of the drone no-fly zone, and she did have concerns about transparency.

“Third-party drones — if they’re not going to be allowed to monitor the site, then I think there has to be other ways that media or third parties can have greater information or access to what’s going on because that’s one of the best ways to hold all parties accountable for the best outcome possible,” Vaughn said.

Zack Pistora, a lobbyist for the Sierra Club in Kansas, expressed mild disbelief that the company couldn’t allow legislators to see the site.

“I understand that a company doesn’t want to show you the horrible side of the nature of their business,” Pistora said. “…That wouldn’t be something they would like to show government officials that may say, ‘More needs to be done to prevent this spill from happening next time.’”

TC Energy said its “priority is that the investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continue to advance.”

“We appreciate the interest and respect the role journalists play in documenting and reporting to the public,” the company said. “We are committed to being transparent and to providing access to media when it is safe to do so.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHB3j_0jp77NY600

Oil covers a swath of Bill Pannbacker’s pasture near Washington, Kansas. Pannbacker estimated oil sprayed 80 yards into his property from the rupture, which occurred just over his property line.

Keystone’s history

This month’s spill is estimated to be larger than all of the Keystone pipeline’s previous spills combined. But the pipeline’s spills have been growing larger in recent years.

In 2020, the Keystone pipeline spilled 442 barrels of oil near a delivery facility in Texas because it failed to control corrosion. At one point, part of the pipeline in Missouri was so corroded that the wall was less than 1/64 of an inch thick.

At the same time, the pipeline company failed to correct deficiencies in its corrosion control for years, including 56 deficiencies along the pipeline from Nebraska to Illinois and six between Nebraska and Oklahoma.

TC Energy has been repeatedly warned about its corrosion control and installation practices, and material defects have caused the bulk of its 20-plus spills.

But despite causing an estimated $111 million in property damage in its history, Keystone has paid fines of just more than $300,000 in the 12 years it has been operating. Another fine tied to the Texas spill is pending. The federal government has proposed one of more than $500,000.

Under a corrective action order from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, TC Energy must investigate the root cause of the spill in northern Kansas and create a plan to resume operations before receiving federal permission to restart the pipeline.

Spill and response

Bill Pannbacker, who previously served in the Kansas House of Representatives, said he was awakened Dec. 8 by a phone call informing him of the spill.

“That got my adrenaline going probably for 10 hours,” Pannbacker said.

Pannbacker estimated the rupture in the pipeline occurred about 15 feet from his property line. Oil saturated the ground for 30 or 40 yards into his field. Droplets landed 80 yards from the fracture.

“The creek is just pretty much black,” he said in the days after the spill.

Fortunately, Pannbacker said, that area of pasture was closed off, so the rupture didn’t affect his cattle. But he said a neighbor had to move cows that had previously been drinking from Mill Creek. He expected cleanup and construction to last at least through the holidays.

According to Kansas Rep. Lisa Moser, 14 landowners are either affected directly by the spill or have response vehicles and personnel on their property. She said in a Facebook update they’re all being paid.

Vaughn said she was impressed by the level of coordination between TC Energy and federal, state and local responders.

One of her primary concerns was that the heavy oil would sink to the bottom of Mill Creek and become far more difficult to clean up. She said TC Energy told the group of lawmakers it had not sunk below the water’s surface yet.

Vaughn said TC Energy gave lawmakers a fact sheet saying its “commitment … is that our response and recovery efforts will continue until we have fully remediated and restored the area.”

“Going forward, I think it’s our responsibility to hold them accountable for that,” she said.

The post Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 20

Related
WOWT

Company to restart portion of Keystone pipeline affected by oil spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WOWT) - TC Energy announced Friday that its plan to restart the section of the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border has been approved. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the company’s restart plan more than two weeks after an oil spill resulted in roughly 14,000 barrels of crude oil being dumped in a northeastern Kansas creek in Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Kansas

Kansas is one of the 10 Great Plains states in the U.S., known for its many rivers, rolling hills, and ample natural beauty. In North America winters can be harsh, and the cold temperatures vary. Factors like elevation, latitude, and landscape affect how cold a region gets. Of all the places in the region, here you will learn about the coldest place in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Kansas (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Kansas. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Kansas. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Do you agree with my picks for Kansas stories of the year?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Here’s my list of Kansas news items that stamped […] The post Do you agree with my picks for Kansas stories of the year? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Take a look at road conditions in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. — Residential streets where we were on the Kansas side of the state line may have looked snow packed, but don't mistake that for what it actually was — blowing snow. Meanwhile, highways have been largely clear since 1 p.m. Thursday. We hitched a ride with...
KANSAS STATE
KMZU

Evergy customers without power

LIBERTY, Mo. - Evergy Energy Company is reporting some customers are without power. Extreme weather has caused outages throughout Missouri and Kansas. There are about 12,000 disruptions for customers, including 8,000 in the Wichita area. Line crews are reportedly attending to outages in Liberty, where transformers have caught fire near...
LIBERTY, MO
KTUL

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
natureworldnews.com

At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow

According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Positive change on horizon for hemp products and hemp farmers in Kansas

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Kelly Rippel is an independent researcher, consultant and advocate for the hemp and cannabis industries in Kansas. He’s also an appointed member of the Kansas Department […] The post Positive change on horizon for hemp products and hemp farmers in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy