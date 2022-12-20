Read full article on original website
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Searching for Endangered Adult
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-c. Idaho State Police sent the altert at around 10:05 p.m Sunday evening for Verl Yergensen, who has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a medical condition and should not be driving. He may be in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with 2TBZ363 plates. Call Twin Falls Police 208-735-43657 or 911 if you have any information on Verl.
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Twin Falls Schools to Seek Renewal of $5.7 Million Levy Next March
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District will ask voters in March next year to renew a $5.7 million levy. The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted earlier in the week to add the supplemental levy to the March 14, 2023 ballot. The two-year levy will fund school safety and security programs, student activities, and staffing. According to the district the levy supports 70 classified staff which includes teachers, administrators, and support staff. In addition the funding pays for the School Resource Officers stationed at various schools and armed security guards at the elementary schools. The district said the levy would cost property taxpayers about $6.25 a month for every $100,000 of taxable property.
