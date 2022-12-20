As a reformed member of the Bob Dylan worship cult, I take no pleasure in reporting that the jig is up. A few years ago, I regarded Dylan with the deference usually reserved for a god. His 1960s run was miraculous, his lyrics Biblical. Everyone who has fallen under the Dylan spell says the same thing: that once it gets you, it gets you good, becoming, for years or decades, the defining aspect of your life. Everyone remembers the song that snared them. For me, it was “Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again.” For New Yorker editor David Remnick, it was the song that preceded mine on Blonde on Blonde, “I Want You.” “I was hooked,” Remnick writes of hearing the song on a compilation record. “For a long time, everything I cared about, every book or song, somehow came out of this obsession.”

