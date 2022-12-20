Read full article on original website
Monster of 2022: Eric Adams
Nearly one year after Eric Adams was sworn in as New York’s 110th mayor, many of the same questions remain. How does Adams, against a plummeted approval rating and barely alleviated housing affordability crisis, still fit in all that partying? Is he sure about crypto? What’s the deal with those twin dudes?
It Took Ye Praising Hitler Before the House Judiciary GOP Took Down Its Infamous Tweet
On October 3, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West (now Ye) attended Paris fashion week wearing a shirt that said "White Lives Matter.". Three days later, the Twitter account associated with...
“Harry & Meghan” Is Just Not That Interesting
The third episode of Netflix's new six-part documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, opens with a November 2017 formal interview the then royal couple gave BBC News about their engagement. As they begin to describe the proposal, it quickly cuts to an equally well-produced but more recent sit-down interview with H and M, as they refer to each other, reflecting on the BBC segment, which Meghan promptly labels as an "orchestrated reality show." The duo then commiserates about the fact that they haven't been allowed to tell their story—"until now," as Meghan puts it.
Hero of 2022: Swifties
Let's hear it for the girls who are just like other girls. I still don't entirely "get" Taylor Swift (although Anti-Hero still made my top five in Spotify Wrapped), but I have absolutely, undeniably fallen in love with Swifties. Swifties are punk rock. They couldn't get...
No Cute Headlines or Manipulative BS
What is the best way to go about this? "This," being raising the money it takes to keep Mother Jones going strong. That's the million-dollar question right now. Or, actually, the...
It’s a “Brutal, Fearful Winter” for Journalism
It used to be what paid for journalism in America. Car dealerships and movie theaters brought us local newspapers and TVs; clubs and restaurants underwrote the alternative weeklies where I got my start; classified ads were the reason there was a reporter at your local city council meeting or your state Capitol. Liquor, perfume, and fashion brands brought us fat magazines with long, deeply reported stories wedged in among the lipstick ads.
Heroes and Monsters of 2022
Below is our list of heroes and monsters from 2022. For the last few years, we’ve taken inventory in this fashion—personal, idiosyncratic, and somehow when assembled a snapshot of yet another unsettled, strange, glorious 12 months. (You can read the full archive here.) At this point, it’s become something of a holiday tradition.
What Musk and Co. Want You to Forget About #TwitterFiles
Editor's note: The below article first appeared in David Corn's newsletter, Our Land. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of here. And please also check out David's new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
Twitter Is Regressing Into a Cesspool of Climate Misinformation
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Twitter has proved a cherished forum for climate scientists to share research, as well as for activists seeking to rally action to halt oil pipelines or decry politicians’ failure to cut pollution. But many are now fleeing Twitter due to a surge in climate misinformation, spam, and even threats that have upended their relationship with the platform.
Hero of 2022: Megan Thee Stallion
Over the past few days, I've attempted to pinpoint the exact moment in my life where I had to be strong, some kind of milestone that demanded I step up in the face of hardship. But nothing specific ever emerged. As the eldest daughter in an immigrant family, a nebulous expectation to abandon my vulnerabilities and appear strong for others has always loomed over me.
Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Champ Elon Musk Announces Twitter Censorship Policy
Twitter, which has been roiled by controversy ever since Elon Musk took over and appears to be hemorrhaging users, just made an announcement that probably won't help its popularity. As legions of...
Monster of 2022: Bob Dylan and the Never-Ending Grift
As a reformed member of the Bob Dylan worship cult, I take no pleasure in reporting that the jig is up. A few years ago, I regarded Dylan with the deference usually reserved for a god. His 1960s run was miraculous, his lyrics Biblical. Everyone who has fallen under the Dylan spell says the same thing: that once it gets you, it gets you good, becoming, for years or decades, the defining aspect of your life. Everyone remembers the song that snared them. For me, it was “Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again.” For New Yorker editor David Remnick, it was the song that preceded mine on Blonde on Blonde, “I Want You.” “I was hooked,” Remnick writes of hearing the song on a compilation record. “For a long time, everything I cared about, every book or song, somehow came out of this obsession.”
