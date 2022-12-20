ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

A La Brea Murder Mystery Looms as Season 2 Resumes — 2023 FIRST LOOK

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZ6yH_0jp75nNI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIwXz_0jp75nNI00 Eve, Gavin et al are safely back in 10,000 B.C. when NBC’s La Brea resumes its sophomore season. But they may have returned a world/time that is even deadlier than they unexpected.

In the latest of TVLine’s exclusive 2023 First Look photos (shown below), Eve (played by Natalie Zea), Gavin’s mom Caroline (Melissa Neal), Riley (Veronica St. Clair) and Sam (Jon Seda) seem no worse for the wear after leaping into the 1988 Hollywood sign sinkhole, with Gavin, Izzy and Josh, to get back to the Lazarus Tower and upload a virus that will stop all sinkholes — despite knowing that this will mean they will never get home again.

But back in the “land down under,” danger awaits. And we are not talking about that which was glimpsed in Gavin’s new vision!

In “Stampede,” the first hour of the double-episode midseason premiere airing Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned that an unlikely leader rallies the Clearing to face an oncoming prehistoric threat. And then in the second hour… well, the title “Murder in the Clearing” kinda says it all. Because yes, one of the survivors is murdered, after which Lucas (played by Josh McKenzie) and Sam lead an investigation to ID the killer.

Gavin meanwhile embarks on a mission to save Eve from the fateful vision he has had of her death, first experienced in the fall finale just as the Harrises readied to leap back to 10,000 B.C.

“That vision of Eve’s death is really going to drive a lot of conflict in the back half of the season,” La Brea showrunner David Appelbaum told TVLine, “because it might be right around the corner.

“It’s going to be a real problem — how do we prevent that?” the EP posed. “It’s going to complicate all the relationships, knowing that that is a thing that could happen.”

Want scoop on La Brea , or for any other midseason premiere/show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine

Comments / 4

Related
TVLine

Blockbuster Cancelled After 1 Season

Netflix is getting out of the “Be Kind, Rewind” business. The streamer has cancelled the workplace comedy Blockbuster after one season, TVLine has learned. The news comes just six weeks after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Nov. 3. Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) starred in the single-camera sitcom that explored “what it takes — and, more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds,” positioning the onetime video rental giant as one of the little guys. Park played Timmy Yoon, the manager of the...
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Twitch in Emotional New Video: 'Everyone Is in Pain and Trying to Make Sense of It'

Ellen DeGeneres is paying tribute to her longtime DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13. In a candid video posted to Twitter, DeGeneres — who previously released a written statement on social media — reflects on the “pain” of losing her colleague, then suggests the best way to honor his memory. “I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it,” she says. “The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honor Twitch,...
TVLine

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Will Give Its Women Characters 'Fully Realized' Arcs, Showrunners Say

Malcolm D. Lee wrote the 1999 film The Best Man with the desire to showcase Black men like him who were underrepresented on screen at the time — the “educated, upwardly mobile African Americans who were just ‘normal.’” Now, 23 years later, Lee is set to launch all eight episodes of the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters this Thursday, Dec. 22. Picking up where we left off with the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday, the show will catch audiences up with the friend group as they grapple with midlife crises and rebirths while entering a different...
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital speculation: If Rory dies someone will uncover the photo he snapped at PCPD

Rory may have a secretPhoto byGeneral Hospital screenshot. General Hospital spoilers and fans are buzzing about the fate of Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Cruze) who was hooked on Friday. Officer Cabrera was bleeding from the mouth and had to be given the antidote to the venom the hook killer uses. Just before he left the PCPD Jorda Ashford (Tanisha Harper) gave him some files ad when he stepped out of her office he snapped a photo of the one on top.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ’Fixer Upper’ Castle Brings Magnolia Network Its Biggest Linear Ratings Hit Since ‘Welcome Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When Chip and Joanna Gaines return to the “Fixer Upper” world, the fans turn out in droves. The couple’s new series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” drew more than 4.5 million total linear viewers for their Magnolia Network during its six-episode run between Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. The show, which followed the Gaineses as they renovated a 100-year-old castle they purchased in their hometown of Waco, Texas, is the channel’s highest-rated series among adults 25-54 behind only “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the second iteration of their beloved HGTV series. That is counting since 2009, the years when Magnolia Network was...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show

Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
soaphub.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
FanSided

Is Maggie Lockwood leaving Chicago Med in season 8?

Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) has had an emotionally taxing season on Chicago Med. Not only was the character involved in a car accident, but she was watched as her daughter, Vanessa (Asjha Cooper), decided to leave Gaffney Medical Center to pursue a different career path. That’s not even mentioning the...
Men's Health

'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes

Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
TVLine

TVLine

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy