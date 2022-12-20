Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, critically injured in stabbing on South Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was found stabbed in the upper chest on the South Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was found in the 5000 block of South East End around 11:07 a.m. east of Hyde Park. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in...
cwbchicago.com
11 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in the wake of their one-hour crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
99-year-old woman dies after South Chicago fire
Chicago police said the fire broke out just after midnight at a residence in South Chicago.
Chicago police: Man fatally shot by 4 offenders who hopped out of vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot to death by a group of four people Thursday morning in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 11:37 a.m., police say the male victim was outside in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when four unknown offenders exited a vehicle and began shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot at while driving on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was under fire while driving through the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 3:14 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots. The victim accelerated her vehicle in an attempt...
Chicago police: 10-year-old girl finds gun, accidentally shoots herself in the hand
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A family […]
Security guard shot at South Side liquor store, Chicago police say
Chicago police said both the security guard and the suspect were injured in the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers strike minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - At least eight armed robberies were reported minutes apart early Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. Police say the victims were standing outside on sidewalks or near their vehicles when two-three men in got out of a SUV and demanded their property at gunpoint. The first robbery...
fox32chicago.com
Man beat up before 4 thieves take his car in Lake View East parking garage
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was beat up by four carjackers before they took his SUV and other personal belongings Thursday night in Lake View East. Police say the victim was walking to his car inside a parking garage around 9:08 p.m. when four men demanded his property. The offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Reyes Clara: Missing Chicago boy last seen Thursday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Reyes Clara was last seen Thursday night. According to police, he left his Hermosa home in the 4300 block of W. McLean Avenue on foot and without a cellphone. Clara was last seen wearing a...
Police investigate string of armed robberies on Near Northwest and West Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert for residents on Chicago's Near Northwest and West Sides following a string of armed robberies Friday morning. At least eight robberies were reported between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police say two to three men got out of a silver Toyota SUV, approached victims standing on a sidewalk, and demanded their property at gunpoint. In one of the robberies, three men got out of a green Jeep SUV. No one was hurt in either incident.The suspects got away with wallet cash and cell phones.Area Three detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in white minivan open fires on driver in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 22-year-old was driving just before midnight in the 1800 block of West 45th Street when someone in a white minivan started shooting at his vehicle, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two teens were shot in Waukegan early Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to the 700 block of Center Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are...
Disabled veteran killed in Chicago fire at apartment on city's West Side, neighbors say
Neighbors said the victim was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who used a wheelchair.
Man dies after being found shot several times in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face around 11:41 a.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
Comments / 0