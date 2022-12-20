CHICAGO (CBS) -- An alert for residents on Chicago's Near Northwest and West Sides following a string of armed robberies Friday morning. At least eight robberies were reported between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police say two to three men got out of a silver Toyota SUV, approached victims standing on a sidewalk, and demanded their property at gunpoint. In one of the robberies, three men got out of a green Jeep SUV. No one was hurt in either incident.The suspects got away with wallet cash and cell phones.Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO