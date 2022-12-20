Read full article on original website
Jefferson Parish braces for freezing weather
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In the span of just a few days South Louisiana has experienced tornadoes and now freezing temperatures – two completely different extreme weather events that the infrastructure is just not equipped for. “Within the span of a week, a week-and-a-half, we’re having two hazards...
The Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight
NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast arrives into Southeast Louisiana late this evening. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and most importantly a Hard Freeze Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures will feel like single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
New Orleans drivers asked to avoid Lakeshore Drive between Seabrook Bridge and West End
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans drivers are asked to avoid several streets near the Seabrook Bridge as crews respond to flooding and possible icing. According to NOLA Ready, drivers are asked to avoid Lakeshore Drive between Shelter No. 1 and Marconi Drive, as well as between Franklin Avenue and the Seabrook Bridge.
The Arctic Blast Hits Thursday Evening
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
City of Thibodaux asks residents to conserve water during cold weather
The City of Thibodaux is asking residents to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice due to the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to the area, which will likely cause a demand on our water system. Residents who choose to “drip” their water...
HOV lanes of CCC closing due to water leak, possibly icy conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Heads up if you're driving into the city over the holiday weekend. The HOV lanes of the Crescent City Connection Bridge will be closed starting Friday and the closure will continue through Monday afternoon. The closure will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and will last through...
What to do if your pipes burst?
NEW ORLEANS — So, you think you did everything you were supposed to do. But your pipes froze and burst anyway. Rodney Faucett, a master plumber at Natal, says it’s inevitable that someone will find themselves with a frozen pipe mess. “In these raised homes, you’re going to...
Coldest air in years headed for Southeast Louisiana
By the end of this week Arctic air blasts into the deep south, plunging temperature for Southeast Louisiana just in time for Christmas. “A strong Arctic cold front charges in late Thursday
A running faucet protects pipes from freezing, but what if you're leaving town?
As an Arctic blast makes its way to southeast Louisiana, residents are being encouraged to leave their water faucets dripping to avoid bursting pipes during the freezing weather. But what should you do if you're leaving town for the Christmas holidays?. You could leave a faucet on for an extended...
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
Plumbers urge residents to protect pipes as arctic freeze approaches New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — As we prepare for the freezing temperatures later this week, plumbers are warning residents to protect their pipes to prevent them from bursting. New Orleans doesn’t get frosts all too often, and our houses aren’t built to withstand freezing temperatures like up north. “The...
New Orleans residents should take these steps to protect their pipes from cold weather this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans area needs to prepare for pipe-bursting cold temperatures on Christmas weekend. Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
How to properly protect your plants from arctic freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The arctic air moving in will put our plants at risk. You can take any small, tender plants inside, but for your garden or larger plants, there are coverings that will help. "There's usually a day or two every year we have to protect the plants,"...
Car catches fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Transportation responded to a vehicle fire on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday morning. The vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 213 on the bridge. The bridge was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
