ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Jefferson Parish braces for freezing weather

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — In the span of just a few days South Louisiana has experienced tornadoes and now freezing temperatures – two completely different extreme weather events that the infrastructure is just not equipped for. “Within the span of a week, a week-and-a-half, we’re having two hazards...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

The Arctic Blast Arrives Tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast arrives into Southeast Louisiana late this evening. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and most importantly a Hard Freeze Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures will feel like single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Here's when New Orleans is expected to freeze this weekend

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana over Christmas weekend — really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

The Arctic Blast Hits Thursday Evening

NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast moves into Southeast Louisiana Thursday evening. Fortunately, after rain tracks east out of the area. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and Hard Freeze Watches and Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures feel like you are experiencing single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
999ktdy.com

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

City of Thibodaux asks residents to conserve water during cold weather

The City of Thibodaux is asking residents to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice due to the impending arctic cold front bringing prolonged sub-freezing temperatures to the area, which will likely cause a demand on our water system. Residents who choose to “drip” their water...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

What to do if your pipes burst?

NEW ORLEANS — So, you think you did everything you were supposed to do. But your pipes froze and burst anyway. Rodney Faucett, a master plumber at Natal, says it’s inevitable that someone will find themselves with a frozen pipe mess. “In these raised homes, you’re going to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

How to properly protect your plants from arctic freeze

NEW ORLEANS — The arctic air moving in will put our plants at risk. You can take any small, tender plants inside, but for your garden or larger plants, there are coverings that will help. "There's usually a day or two every year we have to protect the plants,"...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Car catches fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Transportation responded to a vehicle fire on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday morning. The vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 213 on the bridge. The bridge was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy