The Crypto Market Crash Continues – Make More Money With Presale Projects Like Big Eyes Coin While Aave & Chainlink Loses Their Value

Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
Three Profitable Crypto in the Crypto Market this Holiday: Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, And The Graph
The use of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, has recently seen a surge in popularity, and for a good cause. Since their inception, new lines of business have arisen, and investment opportunities have been made available due to their emergence. There is a vast variety of cryptocurrencies available today, but some are more innovative than others.
Big Eyes Coin, Tron, And Solana – 3 Coins That Are Improving The Crypto Ecosystem
In the crypto market, selling a cryptocurrency that increases in value, later on, is typical. Owners of Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) may feel this sorrow as well if they dismiss the altcoins too hastily. According to analysts, the altcoins and the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could produce excellent returns over time, but only patient cryptocurrency investors would benefit from this yield.
Dash 2 Trade Presale to End on January 5 with Crypto Intelligence Platform Having Raised Over $10 Million in Investment
The Dash 2 Trade presale now has just two weeks remaining before its initial exchange offering, with investment continuing to pour into the crypto intelligence platform. The D2T token presale has raised more than $10 million and will close on Thursday, January 5 with its IEO on Wednesday, January 11.
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
No Santa For Cryptos This Year: Large Cap Coins Touch December Lows
As Bitcoin hits new lows at year-end, other large-cap altcoins have followed suit. There seems to be no love for crypto this year-end, as Santa has refused to show up. As it stands, crypto traders and investors seemed to have their hands up in resignation. Trading volume across major exchanges has been highly compressed. The general market capitalization across all digital assets is down around 2.6% monthly, at $774 billion.
Solana And Cryptoons Are Cryptos No Investor Should Miss Out In 2023
The crypto market is the best place where fortunes are made, and financial tides turn. The decentralized platform provides a safe abode for both investors and developers to build their fortunes. Without a body to answer to, the crypto sphere has an open-door policy for all, and people must trust...
Is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) market slump?
In the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, market trends can fluctuate rapidly, and it’s not uncommon for certain projects to experience a slump in their value. Recently, The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have both faced significant challenges in the market. But is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to these struggles? In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the recent struggles of The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), and examine the potential of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a potential solution.
Big Eyes Coin Has The Credentials To Usurp Tokens Like Cardano And Flow.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – A Cat Who Wants to Save the Oceans. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a feline with a single purpose: to conserve the world’s oceans. When he was still a kitten, BIG was depressed because he had lost his best friend. To cope with a devastating loss, he boarded a yacht and began circumnavigating the oceans until he fell off the board. The cat faced certain death until a humpback whale came to his rescue. The friendly whale took BIG to Japan, where he recuperated, eventually realizing that he should help preserve the same thing that nearly claimed his life not too long ago: the oceans. Besides, if there were no oceans, there would be no seafood, which BIG loves to eat!
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies under $1 That Are Worth Looking Into This Christmas
Although there have been temporary upticks in the crypto market, they haven’t been profitable and digital assets have fallen in value significantly. Within only a week, Dogecoin’s value increased by 150%, beating other top cryptocurrencies! Although Elon’s recent controversies may have driven up the price of DOGE, the successful acquisition of Twitter is a clear indicator of success. Here are the top cryptocurrencies under 1$ that are looking good this period:
Breaking: One Of The Largest P2P Crypto Exchanges Removes Ethereum Due To ‘Integrity’
Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, has put his plan to remove Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange, which he revealed a week ago, into action today. The exchange is one of the largest peer-to-peer crypto trading platforms in the world, and Youssef says he has a big responsibility to his 11.6 million customers. Youssef wrote on Twitter today:
XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Continuation Below $0.33 Seems Likely
Ripple is consolidating below the $0.35 resistance zone against the US Dollar. XRP price could extend its decline if there is no recovery wave above the $0.35 barrier. Ripple is currently consolidating below the $0.35 and $0.365 levels against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.365 and...
50% Of Bitcoin Holders At A Loss, Why This Number Is Positive For BTC
Bitcoin is back to its crab-like price action as macroeconomic forces fight with new developments in the crypto industry. The number one crypto by market cap has seen one of its bloodiest years, but it maintains a positive outlook for 2023. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $16,800...
Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,250: What Could Trigger A Fresh Rally?
Ethereum is facing resistance above $1,250 against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum attempted a recovery wave and climbed above the $1,200 level. The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
3 Best Utility Tokens to Buy in January 2023
Utility tokens are a specific type of crypto coin that goes towards providing users with a real-world solution. Investment in these tokens gives the token holder access to a product or service. They are not simple investments in cryptocurrency for people looking for investment. Utility tokens have become one of the most popular types of coin to buy, particularly among investors to be part of the next big crypto success story.
WAVES Gets Dragged Down By USDN, Despite Pumping Investor Distribution
There is enormous negative sentiment surrounding USDN. And with USDN continuously falling off its track, it’s also pulling WAVES down. WAVES is the native token of the Waves blockchain. According to CoinMarketCap, the token is up by 0.23% or trading at $1.57 as of this writing. There is very...
Tron Shows Bullish Energy And Attracts Investors To Buy TRX
TRON has been on an uptrend and looking bullish for the past 12 hours. The technical indicators all imply an increased demand on the asset and a steady streak. Here’s a quick glance of how the crypto has been performing of late:. TRX price up by 0.20% as of...
Bitcoin Retail Investors Now Hold 17% Of Total BTC Supply, But Is It Good News?
Bitcoin retail investor numbers are on the rise. These smaller investors have less purchasing power but with so many new entrants into the market following the 2020-2021 bull market, their collective purchasing power has grown alongside the total amount they hold. Retail Investors Hold 17% Of Supply. Over the last...
