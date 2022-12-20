Read full article on original website
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
Why is Snowfall protocol’s (SNW) price growth better Than Ripple (XRP) And Polygon (MATIC) combined
The crypto space is filled with a variety of protocols vying for user adoption. Two of the most popular protocols are Ripple (XRP) and Polygon (MATIC). Both have their advantages and disadvantages, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is quickly gaining ground as a protocol that offers a better overall experience. What are these benefits and why are investors more inclined toward Snowfall Protocol (SNW)? Read ahead to find out.
Polkadot (DOT) and Litecoin (LTC) Prices Hold Steady Against Bear Market, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges 655% in First 3 Presale Stages
Investors are moving away from unstable and closed blockchain ecosystems in favor of more secure and transparent alternatives after the failure of major cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX and Terra (Luna) this year. In addition, new initiatives have emerged, incorporating components of traditional banking with cryptocurrency to offer reliable income streams...
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
FTX Token Jumps 65% As SBF Returns Home, Can FTT Hold The Gains?
FTX Token (FTT) saw massive gains on Thursday as news of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making bail spread across the space. The rapid uptick in the price of the token showed the positivity, albeit brief, that had spread across investors in the token. However, as the dust settles on the disgraced founder, the question now becomes whether the digital asset can hold the gains from yesterday.
Solana And Cryptoons Are Cryptos No Investor Should Miss Out In 2023
The crypto market is the best place where fortunes are made, and financial tides turn. The decentralized platform provides a safe abode for both investors and developers to build their fortunes. Without a body to answer to, the crypto sphere has an open-door policy for all, and people must trust...
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
Three Profitable Crypto in the Crypto Market this Holiday: Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, And The Graph
The use of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, has recently seen a surge in popularity, and for a good cause. Since their inception, new lines of business have arisen, and investment opportunities have been made available due to their emergence. There is a vast variety of cryptocurrencies available today, but some are more innovative than others.
Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand
Ethereum is still closely mirroring the price of bitcoin through the bear market and that has seen its price basically stall in the last day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s price is presently resting just above $1,200, and while this would have served as a good bounce-off point for the digital asset, it shows no signs of doing so.
50% Of Bitcoin Holders At A Loss, Why This Number Is Positive For BTC
Bitcoin is back to its crab-like price action as macroeconomic forces fight with new developments in the crypto industry. The number one crypto by market cap has seen one of its bloodiest years, but it maintains a positive outlook for 2023. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $16,800...
Breaking: One Of The Largest P2P Crypto Exchanges Removes Ethereum Due To ‘Integrity’
Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, has put his plan to remove Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange, which he revealed a week ago, into action today. The exchange is one of the largest peer-to-peer crypto trading platforms in the world, and Youssef says he has a big responsibility to his 11.6 million customers. Youssef wrote on Twitter today:
Bitcoin Correction Soon? MVRV Triple Ribbon Approaches Bearish Cross
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Triple Ribbon is approaching a bearish cross, a sign that a correction could be coming soon for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Triple Ribbon Is Close To Bearish Crossover. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the MVRV...
Bitcoin Retail Investors Now Hold 17% Of Total BTC Supply, But Is It Good News?
Bitcoin retail investor numbers are on the rise. These smaller investors have less purchasing power but with so many new entrants into the market following the 2020-2021 bull market, their collective purchasing power has grown alongside the total amount they hold. Retail Investors Hold 17% Of Supply. Over the last...
Bitcoin Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If BTC Fails To Surpass $17.2K
Bitcoin price is still struggling below $17,000. BTC remains at a risk of a fresh decline unless there is a clear move above the $17,200 resistance zone. Bitcoin is facing a strong resistance near $17,000 and $17,200. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Tron Shows Bullish Energy And Attracts Investors To Buy TRX
TRON has been on an uptrend and looking bullish for the past 12 hours. The technical indicators all imply an increased demand on the asset and a steady streak. Here’s a quick glance of how the crypto has been performing of late:. TRX price up by 0.20% as of...
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies under $1 That Are Worth Looking Into This Christmas
Although there have been temporary upticks in the crypto market, they haven’t been profitable and digital assets have fallen in value significantly. Within only a week, Dogecoin’s value increased by 150%, beating other top cryptocurrencies! Although Elon’s recent controversies may have driven up the price of DOGE, the successful acquisition of Twitter is a clear indicator of success. Here are the top cryptocurrencies under 1$ that are looking good this period:
Dash 2 Trade Presale to End on January 5 with Crypto Intelligence Platform Having Raised Over $10 Million in Investment
The Dash 2 Trade presale now has just two weeks remaining before its initial exchange offering, with investment continuing to pour into the crypto intelligence platform. The D2T token presale has raised more than $10 million and will close on Thursday, January 5 with its IEO on Wednesday, January 11.
