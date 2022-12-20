ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Exclusive: Inside the $19.8 Million Beachside Penthouse at the Four Seasons Cabo Del Sol

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKOdH_0jp75A9500

With the Casa 9 Penthouse at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol , you get the best of resort living plus the comfort of your own home. This sprawling abode is one of the largest and most expensive private residences of the 61 private homes at Four Seasons . The resort and residences are located within the Cove Club at Cabo Del Sol, a 500-acre private club and community within the master-planned Cabo Del Sol development.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is set to open in late 2023, yet all of the private residences are already sold out with the exception of Casa 9. The Casa 9 Penthouse is listed for $19.8 million and spans nearly 6,000 square feet with an additional 2,400 square feet of outdoor space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frbYO_0jp75A9500
One of the five bedrooms within the penthouse.

The full-floor residence is located on the top floor and has some of the best ocean views of any home at Cabo Del Sol. The penthouse has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a media/study room, plus a covered terrace, a private outdoor pool and a spa. Although you have quite possibly every amenity at your disposal in the community, you may never want to leave the comfort of this home.

The residence has a kitchen with a separate preparation room, as well as Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances; a spacious great room; a private elevator; an outdoor kitchen; and a bonus room that can be used as a study, a media room or an office. All of the bedrooms have terraces, as well as generous closet space and expansive bathrooms for the utmost comfort. The bathrooms also include outdoor showers and state-of-the-art Kallista fixtures, rain shower heads and freestanding Claybrook bathtubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSbIa_0jp75A9500
Each bathroom has an outdoor shower, freestanding tub and state-of-the-art Kallista fixtures.

“There is not another layout like it among the Four Seasons Residences with all rooms on the same level,” says Erin Dixon, vice president of sales at Cabo Del Sol. “This is the best ocean view property in the Four Seasons and all of Cabo Del Sol. Also, we would like to work with the owner to customize the furnishings, art and accessories.”

Perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of the home are the private pool and spa that overlook the ocean, with plenty of alfresco terrace space to enjoy. The home also has floor-to-ceiling glass-sliding doors that open from the great room to the terrace that enhances the element of indoor-outdoor living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Wqk6_0jp75A9500
The private terrace at Casa 9.

With purchase, residents at Casa 9 Penthouse are offered a membership at the Cove Club, which features a Jack Nicklaus–designed Cove Club Course, a members-only beach club, a spa, fitness facilities, private dining venues, an adventure park, tennis and pickleball courts and private hiking and biking trails. You’ll also have full access to all of the Four Seasons amenities and the option to put the home in the rental program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DD9zA_0jp75A9500
An exterior rendering of the penthouse.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is located between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo along the Sea of Cortez. It’s situated along 50 beachfront acres and will also include a 96-room resort in addition to the 61 private homes. This is the second Four Seasons within Cabo; the first being Four Seasons Costa Palmas. In the Cabo Del Sol development, there will be other resorts, though the Cove Club is one of the most high-end areas of this master-planned community. The Cove Club, which has traditional Mexican architecture and decor, also has a mountain adventure park, an organic farm, four pools and more.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Only Private Island Just Hit the Market for $218 Million

There are plenty of waterfront properties on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row. But there’s only one private island in the area—and now it’s up for grabs.   The man-made Tarpon Island sits on roughly two acres and has just hit the market for a whopping $218 million—coming in at No. 3 on our list of the world’s most expensive homes for sale—up from its $210 asking price last year. The reason for the increase comes back to the property’s already existing 1930s estate, which has since been extensively renovated and is nearing completion, reports the New York Post. Originally designed by Howard Major, the...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Sprawling $12.2 Million Florida Mansion Has a 50-Foot Slip That Can Dock Your Day Boat

As if having waterfront views wasn’t enticing enough, one Miami mansion has its own private boat slip that’s prepped and ready for your favorite vessel. In the suburb of Aventura, this stunning home has just been hurled onto the Florida market for a cool $12.2 million. The palatial pad is one of 22 residences in the secluded, gated enclave known as Island Estates (you know, where DJ Khaled used to live). As such, a 50-foot boat slip is available at the community’s personal marina. Plus, the next owner will have access to all the amenities at Privé, the exclusive property next door: Everything from...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Inside Aston Martin’s Bonkers $59 Million Triplex Penthouse in Miami

Back in 2019, Aston Martin announced its loftiest residential design project—a 66-story luxury high-rise in Miami. Now the marque has finally revealed what the interiors of its crown jewel will look like upon completion.   Aston’s long-awaited triplex penthouse has officially been hoisted onto the market, with an eye-watering $59 million price tag attached. Dubbed Unique for its distinct design, the property has 19,868 square feet of living space spread across three floors, including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Of course, each level comes with a wrap-around terrace, totaling an insane 7,300 square feet of outdoor space. This is the company’s first penthouse...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car

Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix.  Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
HAWAII STATE
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
WWD

How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour

The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Inside NYC’s Most Expensive Rental, a $140,000-a-Month Fifth Avenue Penthouse

Not everyone has the privilege to own a residence designed by Thierry Despont, the low-profile French architect, designer and founder of the Office of Thierry Despont, which makes this rare opportunity to rent a residence designed by him that much more special. Famous for his restoration of the Statue of Liberty, renovation of the Ritz Paris and creation of some of the most luxurious restaurants and private members’ clubs in the world, Despont also designed Fasano Fifth Avenue from the renowned Brazilian hospitality brand that opened in 2021. The brand’s first North American location is a departure from Fasano’s glitzy hotels...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This $40 Million Balinese-Style Oceanfront Home in Laguna Beach Comes With Two Wine Cellars

The coastal city of Laguna Beach is known for its picture-perfect sandy beaches, coves and outdoor ocean pursuits. Just south of Los Angeles, the area has upscale resorts and private residential communities that make it attractive for high-profile individuals who seek a more laid-back lifestyle.  One of the most prestigious residential enclaves is part of Montage Laguna Beach, a luxury seaside resort perched on a coastal bluff above the Pacific Ocean. The residences at Montage Laguna Beach offer a more permanent Montage-style vacation. The exclusive community consists of 27 residences—14 condos and 13 homesites—each with its own style and flair. Of...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Robb Report

This $11.5 Million NYC Condo Comes With a 20-Foot Pool—in the Living Room

There are some amenities that New Yorkers can only dream of, and their own personal pool is one of them. Although, the Manhattanite lucky enough to scoop up this West Chelsea condo can take a dip right inside their living room.   Only 16 residences at the Soo K. Chan–designed Soori High Line building are equipped with an indoor pool, and now two of those units have just been hoisted onto the market for a combined $11.5 million. The apartments are adjacent to one another and share a stunning 20-foot-long heated saltwater swimming pool meant to serve as an extension of its living spaces. The palatial pad...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy