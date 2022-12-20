The Wind River Transportation Authority will provide free Safe Rides in Lander and Riverton on New Year’s Eve. “This is the first time ever WRTA will be running this type of bus service, running from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be two minivans running – one in Lander and one in Riverton,” said WRTA Director Gary Michaud. “Again, the service is free. WRTA will provide rides from anywhere in the communities, including residences, to within a few miles of the towns.”

LANDER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO