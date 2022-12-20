Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys House on Riverview Cutoff Road Tuesday Evening
Fremont County Firefighters were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to an address on Riverview Cutoff Road for a house fire that filled the valley with smoke before the blaze was extinguished. It appeared the home was totally destroyed by the fire. Cause of the blaze is under investigation. This post will be updated.
WRTA to provide ‘Safe Rides’ in Lander and Riverton on New Year’s Eve
The Wind River Transportation Authority will provide free Safe Rides in Lander and Riverton on New Year’s Eve. “This is the first time ever WRTA will be running this type of bus service, running from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be two minivans running – one in Lander and one in Riverton,” said WRTA Director Gary Michaud. “Again, the service is free. WRTA will provide rides from anywhere in the communities, including residences, to within a few miles of the towns.”
Record Low Temperature at Riverton Airport Recorded Thursday
The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport recorded it’s lowest ever temperature since 1995 this morning. RECORD EVENT REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RIVERTON WY 500 AM MST THU DEC 22 2022 ...ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE REACHED AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT... THE LOW TEMPERATURE THROUGH 8 AM MST AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT WAS -31 DEGREES. THIS BREAKS THE ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE. THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS -29 DEGREES SET ON DECEMBER 21ST, 1998. RECORDS AT THIS LOCATION DATE BACK TO 1995. THE TEMPERATURE MAY STILL DROP AGAIN TONIGHT.
Riverview Cutoff Road Project Approved for $1.5 Million
Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday meeting recap. The Fremont County Commissioners met Tuesday at the courthouse in Lander. Following the meeting, the following news release was issued:. • The final payment to Avail Valley Construction, WY, LLC, was aapproved in the amount of $153,211.02 for the Country Acres Road Reconstruction Project.
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt area near Lander
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Elk Hunt Area 127. The disease was detected in a cow elk in November. This marks the fifth elk hunt area where CWD has been detected this year. Elk Hunt Area 127 is in the...
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
Riverton Police: Traffic Stops = Warrant Arrests; Stolen Vehicle recovered after Hit and Run crash
All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:. 12:58 p.m. 816 North Federal – Sandra Shakespeare, 61, Riverton, served a Warrant for Failure to Pay Fines. 1:54 p.m. West Main Street near CWC – Officers contacted an extremely intoxicated fellow who said he “was here...
Gard bid Farewell to City Council: “It was a wonderful opportunity”
Tuesday’s Riverton City Council was the last in the four year term for outgoing Mayor Richard Gard. But before the accolades began, there was business to conduct. Gard issued the oath of office to new Riverton Police Department members, Officer Jason Hansen and Dispatcher Caitlyn Parker. Hansen’s father pinned on the new officer’s badge while Parker’s son Nixon did the same for her.
Merle Jepson
Merle Jepson, 83, fell asleep in death Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Help for Health Hospice Home following a battle with Parkinson’s disease and Dementia.Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Merle was born on December 10, 1939 in Midwest, Wyoming, the youngest child of...
Fremont County DUI Task Force arrests 8 for DUI during Thanksgiving holiday operation
A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend resulted in 158 traffic stops, 8 arrests of impaired drivers, and 6 controlled substance arrests. While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force issued 40 speeding citations, 23 citations for other offenses, and made 9...
Charges Against Quiver Dismissed in Dewey Homicide
Three were originally charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey after she was found beaten, stabbed, her body face down under a burning tire in a bathtub in Riverton in August. But charges have been dismissed against a man initially charged as an accessory in her murder. Jason Quiver,...
Joseph Arthur Moore
JAM (Joseph Arthur Moore) was born on May 27, 1964 to Virgil Carroll Moore and Susan June Deveraux in Cody, Wyoming. JAM was exacting in his doing of anything, especially building things. He avidly read the Bible, loved music, animals, young children, rock hounding, the mountains, cooking (when he wanted to), and excelled as a horseman.
Virginia K. Isabell “Ginny”
Ginny is survived by daughter, Kim Farley; son-in-law, John Farley; son, Cully Goehring; grandchildren, Jeremy and Chris Farley; great-granddaughter, Maya Jo Farley; brother, Mike Larsen; sister-in-law, Jeanie Larsen; many nieces and nephews; and her wonder dog, Cooper. She was preceded in death by father, Quinten Larsen; mother, Marian Larsen; and...
Michael Leon Bohanan
Michael Leon Bohanan passed away on December 10th, 2022 at 55 years of age. Michael passed in his home, located in Riverton WY, with family members by his side. Michael was born March 24th 1967 to Ruby Elaine Funkhouser Bohanan and Clifton Leon Bohanan in Lander, WY. He lived in Lander for most of his youth where he graduated from high school in 1985.
