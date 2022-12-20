Could be you’ve got a few out-of-town visitors right now. Take the next few days to show off the area to them. First, dazzle them with the Magic of McKee Festival of Lights. The annual holiday event runs through Dec. 30 at McKee Botanical Garden. That means that not only can you enjoy a stroll through this bounteous garden teeming with Florida flora, but you can also get a little holiday thrill with a large-scale train display on view 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. A 1924 Wurlitzer Band Organ will play 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 23. Children can visit Santa from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Intermittent snow flurries take place in the historic Spanish Kitchen which is outdoors by the Hall of Giants. And take a little rest at the Garden Café which will serve special holiday treats. Special children’s holiday crafting will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, when children will participate in rock painting, and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 23, when children will make reindeer ornaments. And of course, the garden will be illuminated by thousands of bright, colorful and professionally installed LED lights. Also expect to see more festive decorations. “It’s a magical event that puts everybody in the spirit and brings everybody together, both people who live here and people from far away,” says Connie Cotherman, McKee’s marketing and events manager. Holiday hours this week are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. After Christmas Day, the McKee will resume regular hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The Children’s Garden closes at 4:30 p.m. The last ticket sold is at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 general, $13 for seniors 65 years and older and for youth ages 13 to 17 years, $10 for children ages 2 to 12, and active or veteran military. If you visit during the day, you need to purchase a separate ticket to visit the garden in the evening. Admission is free to children under 2 years of age and to McKee members. McKee Botanical Garden is at 350 U.S. 1, Vero Beach. Call 772-794-0601 or visit McKeeGarden.org.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO