Staunton, VA

Charlottesville Tomorrow

A developer’s plan to build new apartments in Scottsville shows just how unprecedented big projects are for the small town

Scottsville Town Council spent the first hour of its Dec. 12 meeting arguing over what kind of meeting it could have — or whether it could have one at all. Council had scheduled a public hearing for a proposal to transform a blighted tire factory into an apartment complex. Instead, the Dec. 12 meeting revealed just how unprecedented new development of this scale is for this small Albemarle County town.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1

People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire

Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24. Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Appalachian Power reports 42,000 in the dark

UPDATE 12/23 8:36 P.M.: Appalachian Power is reporting that around 42,000 of its customers are without power as a result of the winter storm. Outage numbers according to Appalachian Power update at 8:51 p.m.: Appalachian Power has the following estimates of when power should be restored: Roanoke, Lynchburg, and the surrounding area: Appalachian Power says […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday

Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available. Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston. These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed. Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia. “We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
WSET

Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

‘You took a piece of my childhood away:’ Details from the courtroom after former Alleghany High School PE teacher sentenced

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Two victims took the stand during the sentencing of a former Alleghany High School physical education teacher on Monday. In August, 36-year-old Gavin Haynes pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges during his time as a teacher and coach at AHS, as we reported. Months before that, he was indicted for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Former Buena Vista Police Chief charged with embezzlement

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Former Buena Vista Police Chief, Richard Keith Hartman, is facing a felony embezzlement charge, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the 60-year-old, of Buena Vista, was arrested by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office on Friday, Dec. 16.
BUENA VISTA, VA
Augusta Free Press

It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling

We’re still a few days away from Christmas, but if you’re thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree next week, we’ve got you covered. Augusta County residents can recycle their trees beginning on Monday (for the Grinches out there who are particularly eager to move past Christmas) at convenience center sites in Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando and and Mount Sidney.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

