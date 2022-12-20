Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Sam Hostetter on Waynesboro City Council: ‘I don’t have a vote anymore, I just have a voice’
Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter’s time on Council is almost over with his four-year term set to expire at the end of the year. Hostetter lost his re-election bid in the River City to Republican challenger Jim Wood. Hostetter, an independent, felt that Waynesboro didn’t get a chance...
Augusta Free Press
Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Bobby Henderson’s current term on Waynesboro City Council ends on Dec. 31 – but in no way should you think that he’s done with politics or no longer invested in the future of the River City. While Henderson did not run for re-election in Ward C due...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Pagan Albemarle County government won’t say “Christmas”
Albemarle County is following Charlottesville City Schools’ lead in efforts to “decenter” Christmas. A recent government email notified that “County Offices will be Closed Friday and this Upcoming Monday in Observance of the Winter Holiday.”. There was no reference to the actual “holiday” that is being...
A developer’s plan to build new apartments in Scottsville shows just how unprecedented big projects are for the small town
Scottsville Town Council spent the first hour of its Dec. 12 meeting arguing over what kind of meeting it could have — or whether it could have one at all. Council had scheduled a public hearing for a proposal to transform a blighted tire factory into an apartment complex. Instead, the Dec. 12 meeting revealed just how unprecedented new development of this scale is for this small Albemarle County town.
Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1
People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County firefighters honored for bravery in response to Sept. 24 Scottsville fire
Two firefighters were honored by Albemarle County Fire Rescue this week for their brave actions responding to a fire in Scottsville on Sept. 24. Christopher Oakley and Benjamen Noble, who were on duty at Station 17, a medic-only station that covers the southern portion of Albemarle County, were dispatched to an apartment building in downtown Scottsville around 2 a.m. that overnight.
Appalachian Power reports 42,000 in the dark
UPDATE 12/23 8:36 P.M.: Appalachian Power is reporting that around 42,000 of its customers are without power as a result of the winter storm. Outage numbers according to Appalachian Power update at 8:51 p.m.: Appalachian Power has the following estimates of when power should be restored: Roanoke, Lynchburg, and the surrounding area: Appalachian Power says […]
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Community warming stations to open on Friday, Saturday
Due to the forecast for single-digit temperatures predicted for Friday and Saturday, Nelson County has two community warming stations available. Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, 53 Baker Lane, Lovingston. These warming stations will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. if needed. Citizens should call (434) 263-7050 if they are...
NBC 29 News
Dominion Energy responds to power outages and preps for more
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With wind gusts up to 65 mph through Friday night and forecasted wind chills below zero on Saturday morning, Dominion Energy is preparing its crews for potential outages in Central Virginia. “We know it’s hard to lose power when it’s going to be this cold during...
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
Augusta Free Press
Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
WSLS
‘You took a piece of my childhood away:’ Details from the courtroom after former Alleghany High School PE teacher sentenced
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Two victims took the stand during the sentencing of a former Alleghany High School physical education teacher on Monday. In August, 36-year-old Gavin Haynes pleaded guilty to eight counts of child indecency charges during his time as a teacher and coach at AHS, as we reported. Months before that, he was indicted for 31 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship — 23 of which were dismissed in court.
WSET
Lynchburg Public Works crews respond to downed trees, as work to treat roads continues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Public Works crews in the Hill City are working hard to keep the roads safe and clear. City officials said crews have been applying salt to primary and secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses prior to freezing conditions developing, to help with drying all pavement surfaces.
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
WSLS
Former Buena Vista Police Chief charged with embezzlement
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Former Buena Vista Police Chief, Richard Keith Hartman, is facing a felony embezzlement charge, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the 60-year-old, of Buena Vista, was arrested by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office on Friday, Dec. 16.
Augusta Free Press
It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling
We’re still a few days away from Christmas, but if you’re thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree next week, we’ve got you covered. Augusta County residents can recycle their trees beginning on Monday (for the Grinches out there who are particularly eager to move past Christmas) at convenience center sites in Churchville, Verona, Crimora, Sherando and and Mount Sidney.
Comments / 0