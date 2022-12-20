Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
CHX - Free Report) and Altair Engineering (. ALTR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair...
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through the Choppy Market
STNG - Free Report) , eGain Corporation (. EGAN - Free Report) , Ardmore Shipping Corporation (. KNBE - Free Report) are worth betting on. Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.
Zacks.com
5 Discounted PEG Stocks Ideal for GARP Investors
In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that arises often is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability. The...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Synopsys (SNPS) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
5 Cheap Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for 2023
VXUS - Free Report) has lost about 18.8% this year. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (. VGK - Free Report) has retreated about 18.7%. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (. Hence, dividend investing is in vogue this year amid huge volatility and uncertainty. This is especially true as these are major sources of consistent income for investors in any type of market though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation. These stocks tend to outperform in volatile markets and can reduce the volatility of a portfolio.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Forestar Group (FOR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
What Recession Fear? Lipstick Effect May Help These ETFs Win
The lipstick effect was theorized first by economics and sociology professor Juliet Schor in her 1998 book The Overspent American. Investopedia explains that the lipstick effect occurs when consumers shell out money on small indulgences during economic downturns, or when they personally have little cash. Cash-strapped consumers want to treat themselves to little things that help them forget their financial problems.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Buy CRA International (CRAI) Stock Now
CRAI - Free Report) performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make the...
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed at $40.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the biggest...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Everbridge (EVBG) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
EVBG - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.8% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Business Services Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service makes this easier. It features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All of these can help you quickly identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Zacks.com
Floating Rate Bond ETF (USFR) Hits New 52-Week High
USFR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.4% from its 52-week low price of $50.18/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
As Rate Hike Fears Deepen, Here're 5 Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023
A couple of fresh economic reports raised worries about the Federal Reserve’s continued monetary tightening measures. Despite rampant inflation, the U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the third quarter, more than an earlier estimate of 2.9%. The growth in the economy’s output in goods and...
Zacks.com
Buy 5 High ROE Stocks as Solid GDP Data Fuels Rate Hike Fears
The U.S. equity markets continued their December selloff after a brief respite as higher-than-expected GDP data signaled an improving economy that fueled speculations of more interest rate hikes around the corner. The latest Commerce Department reading indicated that GDP grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September, compared with broad-based expectations of a 2.9% increase. In addition, the consumer confidence index registered a reading of 108.3 in December – the highest since April 2022 and significantly up from 101.4 recorded in November. The labor market also remained strong, with unemployment claims remaining relatively unchanged in the weekly Labor Department report.
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Zacks.com
STRL or HWM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
STRL - Free Report) and Howmet (. HWM - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TLRY - Free Report) closed at $2.79, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.93% over...
Zacks.com
M&A ETF Beats S&P 500 in 2022: What Awaits in 2023?
Dealmaking in the global M&A market has been somewhat muted in 2022 due to a global growth slowdown. Advisory firm Willis Towers Watson said that for the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, as quoted on CNBC.
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Aaron's (AAN) Stock?
AAN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $5.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Comments / 0