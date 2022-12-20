Read full article on original website
All but one of Penn State’s committed 2023 prospects made it official on early signing day. “We’ve got one guy that we’ve been recruiting for a long time that still hasn’t signed yet,” James Franklin said at his Wednesday press conference. “We’ll see how that all plays out.”
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State’s 2022 defense was one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive units during the regular season. The Nittany Lions’ fan base will get one more look at coordinator Manny Diaz’s troops when the 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl.
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Early signing day is almost in the books. Penn State wrapped up most of its 2023 recruiting cycle with 22 prospects signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Penn State’s only verbal commit who has yet to sign is four-star safety Conrad Hussey. The Florida native, after visiting Florida State and Miami the last two weekends, is scheduled to make his decision on Wednesday night.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, commencing at 7 p.m. EST.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion that left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet. The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for one...
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
A Milton Hershey School family has been reunited just in time for the holidays. Four of the school’s students - Nadia, in fifth grade; Khaan in third; Leyla in first grade; and Kivanc in kindergarten - were surprised on Thursday morning with the early arrival of their mother, U.S. Army Specialist Masallah Sema.
The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
DEWART -- A man confined to a wheelchair was killed late Friday morning when flames destroyed his home in northern Northumberland County. The body of the individual, whose identity was not released, was found after the fire on Turbot Avenue in Dewart was knocked down, Warrior Run Fire Chief Doug Funk said.
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County controller has asked a judge to award her $82,126 that she says have been her legal costs to date in her feud with the commissioners. Controller Krista B. Rogers in a filing Wednesday in county court asks Potter County Senior Judge John B. Leete, who is assigned to the case, to allow for subsequent filings because the case is not over.
