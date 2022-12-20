ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Meet Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class: Full breakdown from signing day

Early signing day is almost in the books. Penn State wrapped up most of its 2023 recruiting cycle with 22 prospects signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Penn State’s only verbal commit who has yet to sign is four-star safety Conrad Hussey. The Florida native, after visiting Florida State and Miami the last two weekends, is scheduled to make his decision on Wednesday night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Clippers vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, commencing at 7 p.m. EST.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other

The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home

Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother

A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Controller in Pa. county seeks $82K in legal costs in feud with commissioners

WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County controller has asked a judge to award her $82,126 that she says have been her legal costs to date in her feud with the commissioners. Controller Krista B. Rogers in a filing Wednesday in county court asks Potter County Senior Judge John B. Leete, who is assigned to the case, to allow for subsequent filings because the case is not over.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

