Lakewood Township, NJ

Today marks one of the darkest days in the Lakewood Fire Department’s History

Today marks a tragic day and one of the darkest days in the history of the Lakewood Fire Department, with the death of two of their firefighters. The deadly fire occurred the night of December 23, 1976 at the Hotel Allaben, located at the northeast corner of Monmouth Avenue and Fifth Street, where the department was summoned at 1:19 AM for a working hotel fire.
Lakewood Township Reorganization Meeting to be Held Virtually

The Lakewood Township annual reorganization meeting will be taking place virtually this year, TLS has learned. The meeting will take place at 1:00 PM on January 2. There is still no confirmation on who will be mayor for the 2023 year, although there is speculation the positions will remain the same as 2022.
Lakewood Police Department Announces New Alert System

LPD: Effective January 1, 2023 the Lakewood Police Department will no longer utilize Nixle for our emergency alerts and community notification system. Instead, we have migrated to Command Central Notify powered by Motorola Solutions. If you or you subscribers are interested in signing up for emergency notifications you may do so by going to the following link.
Important Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer

TLS this evening reached out to Police Chief Meyer, who provided the following safety message for those leaving for the Holiday weekend/Shabbos Chanukah:. 1) Never leave home with candles burning. 2) Leave lights on in your home – preferably on a timer. 3) Check that your windows and doors...
Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades

BARNEGAT, NJ – There’s a new police officer in town, and she’s coming to the department in high regards with academic accolades. She was chosen out of 500 applicants. Ptl. Amanda Sa, a member of Barnegat Police Department, has been hired as our newest officer. In her final week at the Camden County Police Academy, Ptl. Sá received the High Academic Award and has been assigned to our department. After graduating from the Rutgers University School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Officer Sa earned her position with the Barnegat Police Department by outperforming her peers in a The post Newly sworn in Barnegat cop comes to department with accolades appeared first on Shore News Network.
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
VIDEOS: Yehuda Green Performs at MOE Chanukah Party

VIDEOS: Yehuda Green Performs at MOE Chanukah Party
