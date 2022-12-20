ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 10, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 8,195 registered cases (up by 60 from the previous count) and 18,932 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Dec. 14, 36,375 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,437 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Nov. 27

Petty theft: 300 block Nautilus Street, 1:25 p.m.

Dec. 1

Battery on peace officer/emergency personnel: 5800 block Rutgers Road, 9:06 p.m.

Dec. 8

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Nautilus Street, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Felony vehicle theft: 1300 block Muirlands Vista Way, 10 p.m.

Dec. 11

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 1000 block Turquoise Street, 1:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1300 block Muirlands Vista Way, 2:48 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7 a.m.

Dec. 12

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 Via Mallorca, 7:40 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7700 block Esterel Drive, 11 p.m.

Dec. 13

Felony vehicle theft: Gilman Drive at Via Alicante, 5:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Paseo del Ocaso, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 14

Driving under the influence (alcohol): Avenida de la Ribera at El Paseo Grande, 3:26 p.m.

Dec. 16

Commercial burglary: 7300 block High Avenue, 12:30 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Wall Street, 5:40 p.m.

Dec. 17

Felony vehicle theft: Linda Way at Sea Ridge Drive, 1 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 2 p.m.

Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reports An Incarcerated Person Used Lifesaving Naloxone Spray To Assist Another Incarcerated Person In Medical Distress

December 22, 2022 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
inewsource

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Babysitter hired online allegedly molests at least three children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old Poway man has been arrested for allegedly molesting three boys he was hired to babysit, police said today. Zayne St. Julien was arrested Tuesday as he was exiting an airplane at the San Diego International Airport, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bank robbery in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Authorities are seeking a suspected thief after a US Bank robbery. The robbery occurred just before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at US Bank, 770 Carlsbad Village Drive. A man entered and demanded money from a teller, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The bank robbery suspect left the bank with an unknown about of money and he was last seen walking north on Jefferson Street, police reported.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Dense Fog Advisory Issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas

The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a dense fog advisory starting at 5:26 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for San Diego County's coastal areas, including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego. The fog reduced visibility for the Carlsbad and Miramar areas to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego

There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings

The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Winter storm impacting San Diego airport travel

SAN DIEGO — More than 1,200 flights to and from US airports have been canceled and another 1,200 have been delayed because of winter weather across the country. Even though it’s sunny in San Diego, the airport is also being impacted. Thursday is the day airport travel dramatically increases at the San Diego International Airport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy