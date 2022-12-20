La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 10, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 8,195 registered cases (up by 60 from the previous count) and 18,932 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Dec. 14, 36,375 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,437 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Nov. 27

Petty theft: 300 block Nautilus Street, 1:25 p.m.

Dec. 1

Battery on peace officer/emergency personnel: 5800 block Rutgers Road, 9:06 p.m.

Dec. 8

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Nautilus Street, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 10

Felony vehicle theft: 1300 block Muirlands Vista Way, 10 p.m.

Dec. 11

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 1000 block Turquoise Street, 1:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1300 block Muirlands Vista Way, 2:48 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7 a.m.

Dec. 12

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 Via Mallorca, 7:40 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7700 block Esterel Drive, 11 p.m.

Dec. 13

Felony vehicle theft: Gilman Drive at Via Alicante, 5:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8400 block Paseo del Ocaso, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 14

Driving under the influence (alcohol): Avenida de la Ribera at El Paseo Grande, 3:26 p.m.

Dec. 16

Commercial burglary: 7300 block High Avenue, 12:30 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Wall Street, 5:40 p.m.

Dec. 17

Felony vehicle theft: Linda Way at Sea Ridge Drive, 1 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Sea Ridge Drive, 2 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .