King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
Princess Kate Curtsies to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Hosting for the holidays! Princess Kate celebrated the success of her second annual Christmas concert while also paying respect to her royal in-laws. The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the special event at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday, […]
The true story behind the execution of the Romanov family shown in 'The Crown,' including what the show left out
Episode six of the new season of the Netflix drama, titled "Ipatiev House," depicts in horrifying detail the deaths of the Russian royal family.
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
Royal Commentor Claims Camilla Parker Bowles Will End ‘Archaic’ Royal Family Legacy
A royal commentator claims Camilla Parker Boles will end an 'archaic' royal family legacy under her new reign as Queen Consort to King Charles III.
Windsor Castle unveils first royal Christmas display after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The official royal residence at Windsor Castle has unveiled its stunning 2022 Christmas display. This year’s extravagant spread displays mark the first under the new monarch King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His Majesty became King following the late monarch’s death on Sept. 8 aged 96. Windsor Castle, which famously served as the late monarch’s main residence towards the end of her life, opted for a lavish festive display to mark the first Christmas with Charles as King. The castle holds a significant meaning to the British monarchy as the late Queen and...
Former Royal Butler Reveals What Kate Middleton Was Really Like in Private
A former royal butler shared what Kate Middleton was really like behind closed doors.
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
King Charles III Reportedly Decided to Pay for Prince Andrew's Security Detail After Yanking Harry & Meghan's Protection
King Charles III has a lot of explaining to do if the latest rumors are true. The royal is reportedly paying for Prince Andrew’s security detail because he doesn’t have the money. That news probably won’t land so well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their protection with very little notice. While the Sussexes are now financially independent of the monarchy, it is important to note how Andrew landed in this situation in the first place. It is his former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that is to blame for being forced out of his senior...
Will Prince Louis mark a royal first this Christmas?
Prince Louis will reportedly make his royal Christmas walk debut this year! According to The Mirror , the Prince and Princess of Wales ’ four-year-old son, who adorably stole the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June, “is set to join the family’s traditional Christmas Day...
Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose
A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
Fashion Expert Claims Kate Middleton Is a ‘Few High-Heeled Steps Closer to Becoming Queen’ by Embracing a Favorite Style Trend of Queen Elizabeth II
A fashion expert claims that Kate Middleton is a 'few high-heeled steps closer to becoming queen' by following Queen Elizabeth's favorite trend.
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Disgraced Prince Andrew Plotting Move To Middle East After Being Shut Out By King Charles III
Disgraced Prince Andrew is plotting a luxury exile in the Middle East because the disgraced Duke of York fears his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may make him a wanted man — and he’s desperate to hunker down in a sumptuous safe haven in Bahrain, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Andrew believes he will be treated like a king there,” dished a high-level palace source. “He’s close friends with the Arab state’s royals — and they have deep pockets that can help him finance a whole new lavish lifestyle. But more important, he will be safe there since Bahrain has no...
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Kate Middleton Debuts $400,000 Prince of Wales Pendant
Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — recently welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom.
Archaeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
Archeologists from Egypt think they have finally found the lost tomb of Cleopatra and her lover, Mark Antony, after they discovered a tunnel. Archeologists have discovered a tunnel carved through layers of rock underneath the ancient Taposiris Magna Temple, which is said to have the tombs of the beautiful Cleopatra and Mark Antony.
Royal Watchers Call Kate Middleton’s Christmas Video ‘So Fake’
Some royal watchers took to Twitter to declare Kate Middleton's 'Together at Christmas' message was 'so fake' in the wake of the turmoil within the royal family.
