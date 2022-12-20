ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Moment girlfriend stunned by surprise proposal in Paris during ‘girls trip’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xorke_0jp72hpT00

A woman who thought she was on a girls trip to Paris with her friends was stunned when her boyfriend showed up to pop the question.

Freya was lured to the French capital under the guise of a festive weekend away by her friend who was actually in secret cahoots with her now-fiancee, Caleb.

This video shows the moment Caleb got down on one knee to propose at the Pont Neuf bridge, where he suddenly appeared.

Her conspiring friend Alli said it was “lovely” as the couple used to live together in Paris.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Woman dumps boyfriend after he introduces her to his best friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I had been dating for over a year, and our romance was starting to slide. We quarreled more and more often, and we didn't see eye-to-eye on things. I had grown tired of him and his Lothario-like ways, and I was feeling restless.
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Anthony James

"They're Slowly Killing My Son" - Dad Horrified After Reading Son's Diary

This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Many things are going on in our children's lives that we are unaware of; some of our children are suffering from depression and and they are not sharing it with us; it is best for parents to delve deep into their children's lives, maintain good communication, and most importantly, be your child's best friend if you want to learn more about him or her.
Dspeaker

Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry

This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.
The Independent

Woman ‘killed by shark attack’ in Hawaii said she was ‘following her dreams’ in moving final Facebook post

A woman has died in an apparent shark attack in Hawaii after telling her friends that she was "following [her] dreams" by learning to surf. Kristine Allen, a 60-year-old massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham in Washington state, made her final Facebook post on 2 December saying she had been longing to surf for years.Six days later, on 8 December, she disappeared while reportedly snorkelling near Keawakapu Point on the island of Maui, around the same time as a large shark was spotted nearby. Coast guard and rescue teams called off the search after 40 hours on 9 December,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Independent

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide appear to get engaged

Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti appear to have gotten engaged during a recent trip to Italy.The Love Island winners jetted off to Rome before their first Christmas together where the Italian reality star, 27, opted to mark the occasion with a ring.In a video shared on both of their Instagram pages, Davide told fans something “is missing” from her finger.Ekin-Su, 27, is seen opening a gifted £1k Cartier Love ring from a box and placing it on her engagement finger.Sources close to the couple insist they are not engaged, according to the Sun.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceThe Sun issues apology over Jeremy Clarkson’s column about MeghanMoment LadBaby and Martin Lewis song announced as Christmas No 1
The Independent

‘We are sincerely sorry’: The Sun issues apology over Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan

The Sun newspaper has issued an apology in the wake of a Jeremy Clarkson column about the Duchess of Sussex.His column, published on Sunday 18 December, said he was "dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".In an apology published to the site, The Sun said: "Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility."We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry."The article has been removed from our website and archives."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan article breaks Ipso complaints recordJeremy Clarkson’s Meghan article breaks Ipso complaints recordClarkson ‘horrified’ over ‘hurt’ caused by his comments about Duchess of Sussex
The Independent

In Pictures: Festive cheer as country lights up for Christmas

There is nothing like the twinkle of masses of Christmas lights heralding the festive season to lift the spirits.Here are some of the biggest and brightest displays celebrating Christmas 2022 around the UK and Ireland.People all over the country have been raising money for charity with some ingenious use of festive lights.Illuminated installations have delighted awestruck visitors at outdoor venues throughout the UK.
Tracey Folly

Woman gives daughter-in-law personalized Christmas present with the wrong name printed on it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've never considered changing my last name for a man. When I got married at the age of nineteen, I kept my maiden name. It sure made things easier when I got divorced less than five years later. That wasn't part of my plan, but it worked out to my advantage. I couldn't imagine having to change my name twice in five years.
The Independent

The Independent

990K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy