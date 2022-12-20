ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Tips for staying healthy during the holidays

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjFtN_0jp72VBd00

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — With the flu, the respiratory virus and COVID-19 rates circulating, the Ingham County Health Department has some tips for keeping you healthy.

The ICHD recommends regular handwashing, increasing airflow, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and masking to reduce health risks. For masking, the ICHD recommends doing so before and during gatherings.

On their Facebook page, the ICHD reshared a post from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health that had photos with more recommendations.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKDg0_0jp72VBd00
    Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcRnM_0jp72VBd00
    Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exxTi_0jp72VBd00
    Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvpYe_0jp72VBd00
    Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WESiR_0jp72VBd00
    Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Additionally, the ICHD said that open communication is best.

“Be transparent ahead of time about your symptoms, exposures, and comfort levels,” the post read. “And if any guests are at higher risk—very young children, older relatives, and those with certain health conditions—be inclusive of their needs.”

Not feeling 100%? Just stay home, and germs aren’t on anyone’s wishlist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Experts give tips to save money and storm-protect your home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As bitterly cold temperatures move into Mid-Michigan, one thing you don’t want to see freeze is your pipes. It’s a common problem Lansing plumber Roger Jarvis sees every year. “What can happen is if the pipes really freeze hard, they can actually burst, and I’ve seen where they burst in multiple […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces preparedness efforts in Michigan ahead of winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - As the state of Michigan gears up for heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer coordinated preparedness efforts between the state and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Priority Health adds Sparrow Health System to network

A nonprofit health plan provider expanded its reach by adding a new health system under its umbrella. Priority Health announced a new agreement that will expand its provider network, adding Lansing-based Sparrow Health System starting Jan. 1. According to a statement by Priority Health, all Priority Health members will have...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan energy companies prepare for potential power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Companies BWL and Consumers Energy say they’re prepared for whatever mother nature brings. Both plan on having workers on standby around the clock ready to restore power. “We’re all ready to go and we have actually brought in our contracting crews in advance,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “We are […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy