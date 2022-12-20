ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs superfan arrested for allegedly robbing bank dressed as a wolf

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
An NFL superfan known for attending Kansas City Chiefs games dressed as a wolf has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank.

The fan, who goes by the nickname ChiefsAholic but whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, was arrested on 16 December, according to NBCDFW .

The Chiefs played in Houston against the Texans on Sunday but the @ChiefsAholic Twitter account was strangely silent despite Mr Babudar previously tweeting that he would be attending the game.

Mr Babudar was arrested on Friday morning after police responded to an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma, according to Tulsa County Jail records .

The city is halfway between Kansas City, Missouri, and Houston, Texas.

An eyewitness gave police a description of Mr Babudar and he was arrested with a weapon and a large amount of cash, according to 2News Oklahoma. No one was injured in the incident.

The arrest report says that Mr Babudar was wearing a mask during the alleged robbery, but it was not clear if it was the wolf mask he wears to NFL games.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The Independent

