Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
The Amazon Sweater Bloggers Are Obsessed With Is Almost 50% Off Today
Amazon is jam-packed with wardrobe staples at rock-bottom prices, but there are some items that catch a cult following thanks to that can't-resist combination of affordability, comfort and style. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item...
Interior designers share 5 kitchen trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros predict dark colors, backless stoves, and open-concept layouts will be popular but say granite countertops and gray cabinets need to go.
Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
Why You Should Reconsider Painting Your Living Room White
White walls are neutral and they go with everything. However, design experts are recommending that you reconsider painting your living room white, here's why.
What Is The Best Way To Store Your Shoes? – House Digest Survey
Different shoe storage methods can produce profoundly different results. We surveyed people to find out which storage solution they prefer for their homes.
Why Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Says Not To Make Your Renovation Too Personal
Most homeowners want to create a space that reflects their personal interests. However, here's why you shouldn't make your renovation too personal.
The 'Buttery Smooth' Amazon Leggings With 45,000 Fans Are Only $17 Right Now
Leggings are one of the most versatile types of clothing ever. You can dress them up, dress them down, or lounge around the house in them. Whatever you choose, you're going to be super comfortable. But not all leggings are created equally. When you go shopping for these bad boys, the best leggings are always the softest, most buttery smooth options humanly possible -- those are the ones that really kick up the cozy factor.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
This Type Of Lighting Is The Key To A Cozier Living Room
That cozy warm look you want to achieve is known as ambient lighting, which illuminates the room with a glow, rather than shining harsh light down on it.
Magnolia Star Joanna Gaines' Tips For Incorporating Green Into Your Home Decor
She may be famous for her farmhouse chic neutrals, but HGTV design pro Joanna Gaines is also quite fond of one of nature's most versatile colors.
You Can Stay In A Wisconsin Airbnb That Looks Like A Pirate Ship
There are some unique Airbnb options out there, but this one is the jewel of the seven seas. Learn about this unique pirate-themed stay in Wisconsin.
Hailey Bieber Has Quite the Countertop Appliance Collection—And We Found Her Exact Air Fryer and Kettle
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hailey Bieber started off her brand-new YouTube series, “What’s in My kitchen?,” wanting to clear the air. “Yes, we actually are in my real kitchen, in my real house; this is not a set,” she says as her cameraperson pans to the nearby living room to prove it. In the inaugural episode, the model, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed foodie reveals two of her go-to breakfast recipes (one for days when she’s running out the door; another for when she’s got time to spare). Over the course of the almost-11-minute-long video, we got a good look at her modern black and marble kitchen—and all the chef-approved cookware and chic tools she keeps on hand. Read on for five items we spotted in her space.
HGTV Star Breegan Jane's Easy Tip For Upgrading Your Outdoor Space
A full-scale patio redesign can be incredibly expensive. Luckily, there are plenty fo thrifty and effective ways to revamp your home's outdoor areas.
Christmas Toys at the Last Minute: Amazon Has a Secret Shop Loaded With Deals
With fast Amazon Prime shipping, procrastinating shoppers could still get huge bargains delivered by Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
How Changing Your Front Door Can Transform Your Home, According To Erin And Ben Napier
A beautiful front door can set the tone for a house's exterior. Here's why replacing your door can transform your home, according to the Napiers.
IKEA’s Winter Sale is Here! Check Out the Best IKEA Deals for Sprucing Up Your Space in 2023
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to spruce up your space for 2023, look no further than the IKEA Winter Sale. Whether you’re looking to give your bedroom a little love, get cozy with new living room furniture, or transform your kitchen into a chef’s paradise, the Swedish retailer has you covered with some incredible deals that are not to be missed.
A Design Expert Explains How To Add Warmth To Your All-White Bathroom
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, interior designer Samantha Black has all the tips you need to infuse your white bathroom with new warmth.
Nordstrom Names 2022’s Top Trends
The early days of 2022 saw shoppers emerging from two long years of dressing in athleisure and pandemic-approved cozy-wear. But as the year unfolded, Nordstrom saw customers swapping sweats for smart tailoring, leaving leggings behind in favor of colorful sets, mod details and comfortably polished yet unfussy footwear. It was official: Occasion dressing was back in full effect. The department store retailer rounded up a few of the year’s top trends based on its customer behavior as a look back on how 2022 fashion played out. Dopamine dressing Professor Karen Pine from the University of Hertfordshire undertook a study that found that what women...
