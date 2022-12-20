ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sausalito gas leak evacuation orders lifted

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SAUSALITO, Calif. ( KRON ) — Evacuation orders have been lifted for several dozen homes in Sausalito that had to be evacuated Tuesday as crews responded to a natural gas leak incident that was caused when a contractor struck and damaged a 2-inch distribution line, according to PG&E. The gas line break has since been capped by PG&, according to a tweet from the Southern Marin Fire District.

Crews on the scene expect to have the gas line repaired by evening and all evacuation orders are lifted, the tweet said.

Earlier, residents were evacuated at Atwood Avenue and Josephine, according to a tweet from the fire district. PG&E personnel were on the scene responding along with Southern Marin Fire units. People were advised to stay clear of the area.

Four injured in fire by San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

The initial incident occurred at around 11:08 a.m. Tuesday when the non-PG&E contractor was excavating with an auger and struck the line. PG&E crews arrived on the scene to assist first responders and “make the situation safe,” a spokesperson told KRON4.

“Gas leak stopped at 12:35 p.m.,” a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. “Repairs and restoration to be completed by later this evening.”

Multiple homes on Atwood Avenue were evacuated, according to Southern Marin Fire. PG&E remains on the scene.

As of shortly after noon, the district tweeted that repairing the 2-inch gas line could take three to four hours. There are 36 homes without gas on North Street, Atwood Avenue and Josephin Avenue. Once the flow is stopped, PG&E anticipates having gas restored at the homes this evening.

In a separate tweet , the fire district advised of a natural gas incident alert at Bee Street and Bonita Street. Southern Marin Fire District crews are also on the scene, along with PG&E, according to the tweet. However, in a subsequent tweet, the district said there was “no odor of gas” and that the report had “no merit.” All units were subsequently cleared from that incident.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The statement provided by PG&E to KRON4 reads in full:

“At approximately 1108 this a.m. on North Street in Sausalito, a third party, non-PG&E contractor struck and damaged a 2-inch distribution line while excavating with an auger. Our crews arrived promptly on the scene to assist first responders and make the situation safe. Gas is venting safely while crews work to stop the flow of gas, which we estimate to occur by 1pm.”

36 customers will be without gas once the flow is stopped, and we anticipate that we will have them restored by this evening, when repairs to the line are completed. Incidents like this highlight the importance of calling 811 before any digging project and following safe digging procedures once underground utility lines have been marked for a job site.”

