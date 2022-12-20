West Monroe household expenses ranked 24th most expensive in the state
WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, doxoINSIGHTS released a utility report on households in West Monroe, La. According to reports, the average West Monroe household pays approximately $1,825 monthly for the mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.
|Bill Type
| Average Monthly Payment
in West Monroe
|Mortgage
|$861
|Rent
|$783
|Auto Loans
|$498
|Utilities
|$330
|Health Insurance
|$217
|Auto Insurance
|$169
|Cable & Internet
|$116
|Mobile
|$202
|Alarm & Security
|$73
|Life Insurance
|$47
West Monroe is ranked as the 24th most expensive city in Louisiana for household expenses. West Monroe household expenses are also 8.9% lower than the national average and 2.% lower than the state average.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0