West Monroe household expenses ranked 24th most expensive in the state

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
 3 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, doxoINSIGHTS released a utility report on households in West Monroe, La. According to reports, the average West Monroe household pays approximately $1,825 monthly for the mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.

Bill Type Average Monthly Payment
in West Monroe
Mortgage $861
Rent $783
Auto Loans $498
Utilities $330
Health Insurance $217
Auto Insurance $169
Cable & Internet $116
Mobile $202
Alarm & Security $73
Life Insurance $47

West Monroe is ranked as the 24th most expensive city in Louisiana for household expenses. West Monroe household expenses are also 8.9% lower than the national average and 2.% lower than the state average.

