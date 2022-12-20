ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Barry Manilow will award a Tampa music teacher at his upcoming concert

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBPWU_0jp71mLj00
Barry Manilow plays Tampa's Amalie Arena Jan. 14, 2023. [ STILETTO ENTERTAINMENT | Courtesy of STILETTO Entertainment ]

When iconic singer-songwriter Barry Manilow brings his tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena in January, he won’t just be playing the songs the whole world sings. He’ll also give one Tampa music teacher The Manilow Music Teacher Award.

Presented by The Manilow Music Project, select music teachers in every city on the winter arena tour receive the award. In Tampa, the school board and staff from Amalie Arena suggested several teachers. Now, anyone can vote for their choice online at tradablebits.com/tb_app/480329. Voting ends Dec. 28.

The selected teachers receive a $5,000 cash award for personal use and $5,000 in “Manilow Bucks” to spend on instruments for their school’s music program. The winner also gets free VIP tickets to the concert and Manilow will award the recipient at a meet-and-greet backstage.

The Manilow Music Project has donated more than $10 million in instruments and scholarships over the past 34 years. Manilow was inspired to start the charity after an acquaintance came to him looking for a saxophone for his daughter, because the schools were running out of instruments and music programs were losing funding or had it cut altogether.

“I can’t tell you how important for these young kids,” Manilow said during a recent phone interview. “These music classes ... become their second family. Music changes their lives, I see it happening over and over.”

Of the seven dates on the Manilow: Hits 2023 tour, three are in Florida, including in Sunrise and Orlando. This means that three music teachers in the state will have the opportunity to expand their school’s programs and expose children to the life-changing experience of music.

Tickets for the Jan. 14 concert are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and manilow.com. The limited engagement tour celebrates Manilow’s 50th anniversary as a performer.

While he doesn’t like to tour that often, Manilow has a residency at the International Theater at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. It’s beneficial for keeping Manilow and his band to keep working without the stress of going out on the road.

When his residency resumes after his winter tour, he’s set to break Elvis Presley’s record for most shows at the venue, although Manilow humbly shrugs that off as an accolade. He said he’s a little embarrassed to break the King’s record because “nobody can come close” to his quality.

But it’s safe to say Manilow is also an icon: As one of the world’s bestselling recording artists, he has 12 No. 1 hits and Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards.

At 79, Manilow joked that he “never intended to be this old,” but said he still has all the energy he’s ever had to perform.

“I think if you slow down that is dangerous because ... you’ll eventually stop,” he said. “I think you’ve got to keep working. Keep your mind going, keep your body going. I think it’s working for me.”

He’s looking forward to connecting with fans on the tour.

“It’s going to be an evening of wonderful music,” he said. “You know what I have that no one has anymore? Melody. ... And that’s what you’ll get when you come to my show.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

We talked to the actor playing ‘Hamilton’ ahead of the show’s return to Tampa

The stage at The Straz Center is set for the highly anticipated return of the hit musical “Hamilton.”. It’s been nearly three years since the touring company first brought Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway show to Tampa in 2019. After lots of pandemic-related rescheduling, the blockbuster opens Dec. 28 and runs through Jan. 22 with a new Hamilton, the actor Edred Utomi.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Distinctive holiday reindeer multiply in south Tampa

TAMPA — The reindeer first appeared in Bayshore Beautiful eight years ago, said the neighbor who started it all. Since then, pairs of wooden deer have steadily spread from yard to yard, lining streets around El Prado Boulevard each holiday season. Four days before Christmas this year, Jeff Sweet...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Festivus Airing of Grievances: Our readers’ top complaints of 2022

Why are the Tampa Bay Times and others around the world still celebrating Festivus, a fictional holiday from a beloved ’90s “Seinfeld” episode? Because the Festivus tradition of the Airing of Grievances lets us learn what’s on people’s minds, provides a cathartic way to put the year’s annoyances behind you and because we think it’s funny. Sony even recently launched a petition to make Festivus a National Holiday.
TAMPA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

December typically has been moving month for the Lightning

TAMPA — The Lightning stumbled into the holiday break with back-to-back division losses Tuesday in Toronto and Wednesday in Detroit. While the defeats were missed opportunities, Tampa Bay can be proud of the progress it made in the Atlantic Division during the past month. Lightning coach Jon Cooper has...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Celebrating the gift of dance

Figures reflect on golden ornaments swaying their hips, stepping into spins practiced in class to the sounds of tropical music. Lead instructor and choreographer Maria Espinoza hosted Dancin’ Motion School of the Arts’ Christmas party on Friday, December 16, 2022. The usual Friday salsa night had an annual ugly sweater twist with a potluck dinner and coquito, a seasonal Puerto Rican drink keeping some dancers refreshed into the night.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Scholarship offers Tampa Bay high school seniors $25,000 for college

The Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships program is accepting applications through March 2 from Tampa Bay area high school seniors for its 2023 college scholarships. The awards are worth $25,000 over four years ($6,250 per year), renewable annually for students who remain in good academic standing. Applicants should be high-achieving high school seniors in Hillsborough, Pasco or Pinellas counties who have overcome significant obstacles in life and who plan to attend a Florida public university for their undergraduate studies.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Dunedin hotel for Toronto Blue Jays players gets $14M in financing

A Tampa company with more than 100 years of experience in the hospitality sector plays a key role in a major-league hotel project. Key takeaway: The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies are solidifying their commitment to Tanmpa Bay with property and hotel deals — even as the Tampa Bay Rays continue having issues finding a permanent home in the region.
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?

TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy