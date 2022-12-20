ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago. Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”

