Lake City, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting

Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
ALACHUA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Deputies arrest suspects in fatal shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe

Two Gainesville men were arrested after their 18-year-old accomplice in a robbery was shot dead at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. While Jacoby Edwards, 18, turned himself into the Alachua County Jail Dec. 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Bleau, 18, Monday at Harbor Cove Apartments. Both men were charged for armed home invasion robbery, homicide and criminal conspiracy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD, FDLE search for missing Gainesville boy

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old Gainesville boy on Friday morning, followed by a Gainesville Police Department alert early Friday afternoon. “Police are searching for 13-year old Ean Stephens who was last seen at his family’s home on the 3700 block...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago. Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3

On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Video: Convicted felon arrested for December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Lacorrin Raheem Calhoun, 20, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with the December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Friday, December 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

One person remains in hospital after Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a shooting in lake city Monday night. The shooting injured five people and occurred at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and Wright Lane in Lake City. Police say it occurred after a verbal altercation...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
GAINESVILLE, FL

