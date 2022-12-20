Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting
Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
Jacksonville police make an arrest in deadly September shooting
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in a Sept. 5 shooting on West 27th Street. William Lilpaul Campbell, 26, was taken into custody on Dec. 22. Police say he shot a man and a woman in the backyard of a house. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Independent Florida Alligator
Deputies arrest suspects in fatal shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe
Two Gainesville men were arrested after their 18-year-old accomplice in a robbery was shot dead at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. While Jacoby Edwards, 18, turned himself into the Alachua County Jail Dec. 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Bleau, 18, Monday at Harbor Cove Apartments. Both men were charged for armed home invasion robbery, homicide and criminal conspiracy.
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD, FDLE search for missing Gainesville boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old Gainesville boy on Friday morning, followed by a Gainesville Police Department alert early Friday afternoon. “Police are searching for 13-year old Ean Stephens who was last seen at his family’s home on the 3700 block...
JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured on West 60th Street early Thursday morning. STORY: Black bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo for ‘engaging’ with zookeeper. According to detectives, at approximately 1:17 a.m., officers responded and located two...
WCJB
Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago. Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3
On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
alachuachronicle.com
Video: Convicted felon arrested for December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Lacorrin Raheem Calhoun, 20, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection with the December 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Friday, December 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the...
WCJB
One person remains in hospital after Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are still searching for suspects and vehicles involved in a shooting in lake city Monday night. The shooting injured five people and occurred at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and Wright Lane in Lake City. Police say it occurred after a verbal altercation...
Arrest made in Longbranch neighborhood deadly double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 3100 Plateau Street. Action News Jax first reported on the incident while details were still uncertain. Upon arriving, a person was found stabbed and needing immediate medical attention. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
WCJB
Wellborn woman found dead in Hamilton County, foul play suspected
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe the body of a missing woman from Wellborn was found in Hamilton County and foul play is suspected in her disappearance. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains of a female found in Hamilton County on Tuesday are being...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
FHP: Two arrested for human smuggling operation in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A couple from Guatemala were arrested in Lake City and charged with smuggling almost a dozen people into the United States in exchange for over $250,000, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Alex Garcia, 22, and Floridalma Lopez, 26, were charged with ten counts of...
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
