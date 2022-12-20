Read full article on original website
Some Twin Falls Residents Go Full Irish On Santa Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
kmvt
Behind the Business: The 208 Bar and Grill
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week, on Main Street in Downtown Jerome, The 208 Bar and Grill had their grand opening celebration. Manager Josh Nunes says it’s more than just a new business in Jerome, it’s a place where familiar faces can connect or reconnect. “A...
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
Free Discover Scuba Day at Twin Falls City Pool
When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.
Twin Falls Council Approves Intent to Swap Land with College of Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
Twin Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Closing; Final Sales On
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Twin Falls Senior Headed to Washington D.C. for Senate Youth Program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A senior from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls will represent Idaho along with another senior from Eagle in Washington D.C. next year as part of a leadership program. The Idaho State Department of Education announced senior Emma Brulotte will join students from around the country in March at the nation's capitol as an Idaho delegate for the United States Youth Program. Brulotte also gets a $10,000 scholarship to the college or university she wants to attend. She had to demonstrate excellent academic performance along with holding a leadership position at her school or in the community. Brulotte has been serving on the Student Advisory Council that Superintendent of Public Instruction Sheriff Ybarra started. The Senate Youth Program has been ongoing for nearly 70 years and gives high school students the opportunity to see the U.S. government at work. Students get the chance to attend briefings and meetings with law makers, the president, justices of the Supreme Court, and other officials. Eagle High School Senior William Tadje will join Brulotte.
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
What Some Magic Valley Students Are Saying About Their Cafeterias
School lunches have made a dramatic change since I worked my way up the academic ladder in the eighties and nineties. I remember I didn't bother my parents with packing me food roughly halfway through my middle school years, so I relied on whatever menu items my schools provided for me to kill my hunger pains.
Former Pro Pitcher Notorious For Hitting Batters Buried In Jerome
When the words "record holder" are spoken in the context of baseball the first professional athletes that come to mind for most fans are likely home run king Barry Bonds (762), pitcher Nolan Ryan for most strikeouts (5,714), and perhaps Cal Ripken for most consecutive games played (2,632). We don't often associate the distinction of plugging over 200 batters with a baseball as anything particularly noteworthy, but records are records, and one former major league pitcher that sits at number two on that notorious, pain-inflicting, all-time list is buried just 15 miles from Twin Falls, Idaho.
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Searching for Endangered Adult
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-c. Idaho State Police sent the altert at around 10:05 p.m Sunday evening for Verl Yergensen, who has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a medical condition and should not be driving. He may be in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with 2TBZ363 plates. Call Twin Falls Police 208-735-43657 or 911 if you have any information on Verl.
Twin Falls Schools to Seek Renewal of $5.7 Million Levy Next March
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District will ask voters in March next year to renew a $5.7 million levy. The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted earlier in the week to add the supplemental levy to the March 14, 2023 ballot. The two-year levy will fund school safety and security programs, student activities, and staffing. According to the district the levy supports 70 classified staff which includes teachers, administrators, and support staff. In addition the funding pays for the School Resource Officers stationed at various schools and armed security guards at the elementary schools. The district said the levy would cost property taxpayers about $6.25 a month for every $100,000 of taxable property.
