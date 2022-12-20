ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

A holiday wishlist for LSU football fans

By Will Rosenblatt
 5 days ago
It’s that time of year again — the holidays.

This also happens to be one of the most hectic periods of the college football season. Coaches are moving jobs, staffs are being shaken up, players are coming and going through the transfer portal and programs are trying to put the finishing touches on this year’s high school class.

That’s before you even get to the business of the bowl games on the field.

LSU sits in a good spot. Brian Kelly’s recruiting class is looking pretty good, Kayshon Boutte is returning to school, and the expectation is that LSU will gain more from the portal than it loses.

Despite the good vibes, it’s never a bad time to ask for more. Here are five things that should be on LSU football’s holiday list.

Consistency

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Inconsistency was LSU’s biggest ailment in 2022. From quarter to quarter, and from game to game, you never knew which version of LSU was going to show up.

We saw what LSU could do at its best. This is a team that beat Alabama and beat Mississippi State and Ole Miss by a combined 39 points. But its also a unit that struggled early against most of its SEC opponents and got blown out by five-win Texas A&M.

If LSU wants to compete at the highest level, it needs to find consistency. The defense needs to cut back on the explosive plays and the offense needs to create more. Special teams needs to get rid of the blunders and LSU needs to look dialed it from the start.

If LSU had found that consistency, it’s probably getting ready for an NY6 bowl.

Secondary stablility

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly had to rebuild his secondary last year, and he’s doing it again this year. LSU plans to work the portal again along with bringing in some talented freshmen.

Considering LSU also has a need at pass rush, it can’t afford to mess-up the secondary rebuild. A weak secondary and a struggling pass rush is an easy way to get beat.

One of the reasons LSU was able to pull off that Alabama upset was due to great play from the secondary in big moments. LSU has a couple options on the roster, but secondary is its biggest need right now.

A healthy running back room

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU’s run game was a surprise in 2022. It wasn’t expected to be the steady and efficient force that it was, but the emergence of Josh Williams and a young offensive line paired with the explosiveness of Jayden Daniels created a dynamic rushing attack.

There’s room for improvement though, especially with better availability from the backs.

Armoni Goodwin looked to be emerging as LSU’s top back but left the New Mexico game and missed significant time. He made it back and saw limited time before another injury ended his year.

John Emery Jr. missed the first two games due to academic issues and had some other health issues this year. Williams was consistent but missed LSU’s contests against UAB and Texas A&M.

It’s unclear exactly who LSU is getting back from this current group. That goes for Daniels, too. But we know the offensive line will return most of its production and that LSU will be adding some talented freshmen runners.

There’s a real chance for this group to be one of the SEC’s best in 2023, but they need to be healthy.

Kayshon Boutte returns to star form

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kayshon Boutte’s 2022 was well documented. He got off to a slow start, but emerged as a leader and made some big plays over the course of the season.

Against expectations, he decided to forgo the 2023 NFL draft and return for his senior year.

Led by Boutte and Malik Nabers, LSU receiver room is stacked with talent. If Boutte gets back to the guy he was before his injury in 2021, this group can be special.

Boutte, at his best, is one of the best receivers in the country. He can play all over the field and change the game with one play. LSU needs to create more big plays on offense and it starts with the wide receivers creating more consistent separation.

The coaching staff is held together

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Following bowl season and the head coaching cycle, we start to see shakeup among assistants too. Every staff goes through at least some change every year. If you’re good, guys are hired away. If you’re bad, someone is getting fired.

Brian Kelly did a good job assembling his first staff. LSU fans should hope the group sticks together.

There aren’t many obvious candidates that would leave. Matt House’s name was thrown around for some head coaching jobs, but all FBS vacancies are filled now. However, House’s NFL experience could make him a target for NFL defensive coordinator openings when the time comes.

Mike Denbrock is likely staying put. Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton could be in the mix for some OC jobs down the line given their resumes, but both seem well positioned with LSU.

There are always some surprises and it’s usually wrong to assume there won’t be any change, but LSU should benefit this year from returning most of its staff.

