Baton Rouge, LA

LSU is poised for a strong finish on the recruiting trail in 2023

By Tyler Nettuno
 5 days ago
If national signing day were today, LSU’s haul would be one of the best in the country.

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class ranks fifth nationally per 247Sports and seventh per On3, and LSU has one consensus five-star prospect committed in Zalance Heard. But coach Brian Kelly isn’t done yet.

LSU remains in the mix for several other big-time prospects, including five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, who would be Kelly’s biggest get of the entire cycle, as well as Mississippi safety Isaac Smith. The Tigers are the favorite for both, and getting them would likely give LSU a top-five class across the board.

Kelly’s program was listed by On3’s Keegan Pope as one of several poised for a strong finish as we head into early signing day on Wednesday.

Brian Kelly has clearly proven what he can do on the field in Baton Rouge — and the recruiting trail tells a similar story. The Tigers have a five-star commitment already with Zalance Heard and two more ranked as five-stars by On3 with Shelton Sampson Jr. and Dashawn Womack.

Ricks is a borderline five-star who reclassified from 2024 and is considering LSU, Florida and Alabama. The Tigers are considered the favorites right now, but this is going to be mighty close over the next few days. Smith is one of the country’s most dynamic defensive playmakers who will choose between the Tigers and home-state Mississippi State.

Landing Ricks and Smith would be the icing on the cake for an already fantastic class, but regardless of how things wind up, it’s clear that Kelly is cooking with gas on the recruiting trail for his “bump” class.

