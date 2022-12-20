Read full article on original website
Kearns, murder suspect, arrested in Jackson
Nearly two months ago, Portsmouth Police released the name Anthony Kearns to the public after an intense period of unknowing. That man has now been taken into custody. The suspect has been a person of interest in the double homicides of Abraham Pucheta, age 40, and Javier Luna, age 35.
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Scioto Co. man indicted following October standoff with law enforcement
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A West Portsmouth man was indicted this week and charged with several serious felonies. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Mark Hall faces 3 counts of aggravated menacing, kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, 2 counts of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, and using weapons while intoxicated.
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Lucasville bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SWAT teams descend on Pike Co. home as gunshots ring out
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a law enforcement situation that unfolded overnight on Long Fork Road in Pike County. Reports indicate that police began surveillance of the property around 1 a.m. on Thursday with law enforcement personnel staged at the fairgrounds and a local church.
Coal Grove, Ohio, police department receives violent crime prevention grant
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – The Coal Grove Police Department is one of 13 law enforcement agencies across Ohio receiving grant funding to help continue their efforts to prevent violent crime in their community. According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the funding is being awarded to the 13 agencies through the 11th round of the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle involved in a Chillicothe police pursuit located
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County have located the vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier today. The Chillicothe Police Department had been searching for a white Jeep SUV, driven by an African American male after it fled from a traffic stop near a “known drug house”. Officers engaged in a short pursuit, but eventually terminated it and issued a countywide BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle.
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
More than 1k grams of meth seized in Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they […]
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Police Department involved in high-speed pursuit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit this morning after a Jeep SUV was seen leaving a known drug house at a high rate of speed. The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the...
wchstv.com
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism case after truck found shot up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after a truck was found shot up on Tuesday evening along Eygpt Pike. The owner of the vehicle took to social media asking for help in finding the suspect, stating that their vehicle had broken down and was parked at the “power station” on Eygpt Pike near Frankfort Clarksburg Pike.
Working structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is a working structure fire in Huntington. Dispatchers say the fire is in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street, and the call came in at 5:59 p.m. Crews believe the structure was abandoned. Cabell 911 says crews are having trouble getting water because the hydrant is […]
Road closed due to church fire in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 23, 2022, at 5:08 p.m.): Martins Branch Road in Sissonville will be shut down for four to six hours, according to Metro 911 and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Responders are currently battling a fire in the 1600 block of the road. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of […]
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen siblings involved in alleged assault in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday evening on Arrow Lane. A 9-1-1 caller claimed that their younger sibling had hit them in the head with an object and then chased them with a knife. The caller, who...
Williamson Daily News
One charged in Williamson shooting
WILLIAMSON — A man was charged following a shooting on Dec. 15 in downtown Williamson, according to Mingo County Magistrate Court records. According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Williamson Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 100 Logan Street late in the afternoon in reference to a possible shooting having occurred at that location.
