Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElizabeth A. GodwinWashington, DC
WJLA
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
Wrestling Is Back In D.C. Public Schools, And Girls Are Joining In
The whistle starts 16-year-old Maya Werbow’s first wrestling match ever. Her teammates cheer her on from the bench. Donning protective headgear and her black Jackson-Reed High School uniform — called a singlet — Werbow tumbles with her opponent, each trying their hardest to pin the other. Wrestlers are classified by weight. At 98 pounds, and not quite 5-feet-tall, Werbow is small – even for a girl.
Adnan Syed Now Works At Georgetown University’s Prison Education Prorgam
Adnan Syed, freed this fall after more than two decades in prison, is now working with Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university announced this week. Syed, now 41, started as a program associate earlier this month at PJI — a program that offers education and training programs...
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
wmcurrent.com
Board of Education passes new 2023-2024 school calendar
At the December 6 Board of Education business meeting, an approval was signed for a new Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, which offers more days for professional developments and limits instructional disruptions with fewer half days. MCPS superintendent Monifa B. McKnight presented her recommended...
Overheard In D.C.: Furries?
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
mocoshow.com
Three Elementary Schools Named the Healthiest in MCPS
A trifecta of elementary schools has been selected for award prizes for being recognized as the healthiest schools in MCPS—Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools. The MCPS Districtwide Wellness Committee recently announced the winners of this year’s “MCPS Healthy Schools Award,” an opportunity created with Kaiser...
12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Christmas and Hanukkah Weekend
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: We hope you don’t mind Santa Claus crashing your breakfast. He’ll be at three Alexandria restaurants on Friday and Saturday — Theismann’s, Mia’s Italian Kitchen and Ada’s on the River. He’ll bring presents for any kids, and the restaurants will provide prosecco. (Alexandria; Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m.-10 a.m.; $53+)
Bethesda Community Sees Rise In Antisemitic Vandalism, Most Recently At A High School
Montgomery County, Md. is reeling from yet another antisemitic incident. The words “Jews Not Welcome” were written on a sign just outside of Walt Whitman High School in the community of Bethesda. Police are now actively investigating the hateful message that was discovered over the weekend according to the high school’s principal — on Shabbat, and just before the first night of Hanukkah.
Nottingham MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage
BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
WUSA
9 things to do this Christmas weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Dec. 23-25
WASHINGTON — Looking for some fun things to do around town as you wait for Santa's sleigh? Here are events across town to bring loved ones and celebrate the best time of year. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check...
Loudoun school board member locked out of Facebook after explosive meeting
One of the newest members of the Loudoun County School Board said she has been locked out of her Facebook account.
D.C. Appeals Court Revives Fight Over Proposed Condo Building On Adams Morgan Plaza
The D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday revived the long-running fight over whether a condo building can be built on a small, privately owned concrete plaza in the heart of Adams Morgan. A lower court must now hold a trial to consider arguments from two community groups that a promise was made decades ago to keep the plaza as public space in perpetuity.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
WTOP
Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies
Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way
This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
‘Every Kid Deserves To Unwrap A Gift’: Recently Bused Migrants Celebrate Their First Christmas In D.C.
Children walk up to Santa Claus during the Christmas party for migrant families. Arianny Ramirez stares down at a pile of dough resting on a wooden counter. She pushes the strength of her arms into her palms to roll it out thin. Then, she cuts the dough’s edges to make six even rectangles before lining each one with pimento-stuffed olives. Like a Christmas stocking, she fills the would-be-bread loaves with more treats: ham, bacon, raisins, and cream cheese.
Arlington Adopts Ranked Choice Voting For June County Board Primary
The Arlington County Board has officially approved a trial run of ranked choice voting in a local primary election next year, becoming the first locality in Virginia to adopt the voting method. The new election system will be in place for the primary elections for local county board seats in...
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
WTOP
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas
Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
