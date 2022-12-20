ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wrestling Is Back In D.C. Public Schools, And Girls Are Joining In

The whistle starts 16-year-old Maya Werbow’s first wrestling match ever. Her teammates cheer her on from the bench. Donning protective headgear and her black Jackson-Reed High School uniform — called a singlet — Werbow tumbles with her opponent, each trying their hardest to pin the other. Wrestlers are classified by weight. At 98 pounds, and not quite 5-feet-tall, Werbow is small – even for a girl.
WASHINGTON, DC
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’

One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
WASHINGTON, DC
Board of Education passes new 2023-2024 school calendar

At the December 6 Board of Education business meeting, an approval was signed for a new Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, which offers more days for professional developments and limits instructional disruptions with fewer half days. MCPS superintendent Monifa B. McKnight presented her recommended...
Overheard In D.C.: Furries?

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Three Elementary Schools Named the Healthiest in MCPS

A trifecta of elementary schools has been selected for award prizes for being recognized as the healthiest schools in MCPS—Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools. The MCPS Districtwide Wellness Committee recently announced the winners of this year’s “MCPS Healthy Schools Award,” an opportunity created with Kaiser...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Bethesda Community Sees Rise In Antisemitic Vandalism, Most Recently At A High School

Montgomery County, Md. is reeling from yet another antisemitic incident. The words “Jews Not Welcome” were written on a sign just outside of Walt Whitman High School in the community of Bethesda. Police are now actively investigating the hateful message that was discovered over the weekend according to the high school’s principal — on Shabbat, and just before the first night of Hanukkah.
BETHESDA, MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
Prominent Silver Spring business leader Bruce Lee dies

Bruce H. Lee, president and CEO of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Lee Development Group, died Dec. 19 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, company officials said. Lee joined Lee Development Group in 1986 and became chief executive of the family-owned business in 2005. Lee Development Group was founded by his grandfather in 1930.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way

This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
WASHINGTON, DC
‘Every Kid Deserves To Unwrap A Gift’: Recently Bused Migrants Celebrate Their First Christmas In D.C.

Children walk up to Santa Claus during the Christmas party for migrant families. Arianny Ramirez stares down at a pile of dough resting on a wooden counter. She pushes the strength of her arms into her palms to roll it out thin. Then, she cuts the dough’s edges to make six even rectangles before lining each one with pimento-stuffed olives. Like a Christmas stocking, she fills the would-be-bread loaves with more treats: ham, bacon, raisins, and cream cheese.
WASHINGTON, DC
Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas

Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WASHINGTON, DC
