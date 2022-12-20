Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney man killed in officer-involved shooting at grocery store identified
SIDNEY — A Sidney man has been identified as the person shot and killed by police during an officer-involved shooting at a Sidney grocery store this week. Todd Jordan, 53, was identified as the suspect who died in the shooting, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed Friday. Police...
Sidney Daily News
BCI identifies man killed in shooting
SIDNEY — The man killed Wednesday during an officer-involved critical incident shooting) has been itentified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. According to spokesperson Steve Irwin, the person killed was Todd Jordan, 53, of Sidney. He was trnported to Wilson Health, where he was pronounced...
Police investigating shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield Thursday. Springfield police dispatch confirmed police and medics were on scene of a shooting near the 1800 block of Lincoln Park Circle. The shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dispatch was unable...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street. -3:42 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of Grove Street. -3:22 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject...
fox29.com
2 Mercer County teens arrested after shooting, killing man they intended to rob, police say
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two Mercer County teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. Officials say a 16-year-old from Pennington and a 17-year-old from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon and are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses.
UPDATE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting at Sidney grocery store
SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 5:51 p.m.:. A man has died after being shot by police at a grocery store in Sidney Wednesday morning, a police on scene confirm. Police told News Center 7 said there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the cash register area of Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave. The man allegedly fired shots inside the store.
Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
Tipp City woman killed in I-75 crash identified
VANDALIA — A Tipp City woman has been identified as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-75 earlier this week. Jeanne Armacost, 57, died at the scene of the crash in Vandalia, which happened near National Road around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
orangeandbluepress.com
Man Indicted for killing Gas Station Clerk and Pregnant Girlfriend in Montgomery County
A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and leading authorities to the decomposing remains of his pregnant girlfriend was found to be not competent to stand trial. Accused Killer Found Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial. A man accused killer allegedly a gas station clerk earlier this month and...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton; Police K9 Units search the area
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Dayton. Emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Elliot Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>2 firefighters hurt, 13 dogs lost due to house fire in...
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
peakofohio.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Bellefontaine
An intoxicated driver was arrested late Monday night, just after 11:30, in the Speedway parking lot on South Main Street in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police received a tip of a possible intoxicated male stumbling around outside near a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers approached the suspect vehicle, they heard it running and...
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21
Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
Car crashes into Dayton Dairy Queen
DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dairy Queen in Dayton early Wednesday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to a Jeep that crashed into a Dairy Queen wall in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road at around 6:45 a.m., according to recently obtained News Center 7 footage and the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Springfield crews respond to second ‘fully involved’ house fire
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a second residential house fire in Springfield early Friday morning. Springfield Township and the city of Springfield Fire responded to a single-story, residential house fire on the 2100 block of Scioto Drive at around 6:10 a.m., Clark County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
‘Fully involved’ Springfield house fire endangers neighboring homes
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a residential house fire in Springfield Friday overnight. Springfield Township requested mutual aid from Hustead Township to fight a “fully involved,” single-story house fire on the 300 block of Lyle Avenue at around 4:40 a.m., Clark County Regional Dispatch confirmed. Initial reports...
Woman taken to hospital after car hits her, flees the scene in Harrison Twp. Thursday
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday evening in Harrison Township. Deputies and Harrison Twp. Fire Department responded to a reported pedestrian strike in the 4200 block of North Main Street around 5:52 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0