UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located

UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
WTVM

Suspect in deadly LaGrange shooting arrested at Atlanta airport

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a deadly June shooting in LaGrange has been arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police say. LaGrange authorities say on June 24, Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was allegedly involved in a shooting at Mason’s World and LaGrange Car Wash that killed 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry and wounded two other victims.
WRBL News 3

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.  Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.  Velasquez is accused of […]
wvlt.tv

Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
WTVM

Auburn police arrest 2 juveniles on first-degree robbery charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles are behind bars after being arrested on first-degree robbery charges, say Auburn police. Authorities say on Dec. 19, and 20, a 16-year-old boy and his 15-year-old accomplice were taken into custody from an incident stemming from a robbery that happened on Dec. 18 in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.
WTVM

Columbus police rule Liberty Ave. death investigation as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.
WRBL News 3

Auburn teenagers arrested on robbery charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two Auburn teenagers were arrested on first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Police say two juvenile suspects in the home […]
WRBL News 3

Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Police describe Smith as a black male […]
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified

UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
WTVM

Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
wvlt.tv

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
WRBL News 3

81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
WRBL News 3

Overnight crash leaves one man dead, northbound lanes on I-185 closed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have confirmed that an overnight accident on I-185 northbound has left one man dead. According to police, 33-year-old Jack Crabtree was struck by multiple vehicles after running onto the major highway. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. at Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan. A police vehicle was hit […]
WTVM

GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a Sumter County man was shot to death Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter where he later died, the GBI said. Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has...
