UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located
UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
WTVM
Suspect in deadly LaGrange shooting arrested at Atlanta airport
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a deadly June shooting in LaGrange has been arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police say. LaGrange authorities say on June 24, Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was allegedly involved in a shooting at Mason’s World and LaGrange Car Wash that killed 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry and wounded two other victims.
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
wvlt.tv
Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
WTVM
Auburn police arrest 2 juveniles on first-degree robbery charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles are behind bars after being arrested on first-degree robbery charges, say Auburn police. Authorities say on Dec. 19, and 20, a 16-year-old boy and his 15-year-old accomplice were taken into custody from an incident stemming from a robbery that happened on Dec. 18 in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.
WTVM
Columbus police rule Liberty Ave. death investigation as homicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
Auburn teenagers arrested on robbery charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two Auburn teenagers were arrested on first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Police say two juvenile suspects in the home […]
Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Police describe Smith as a black male […]
UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified
UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
KCSO: Suspect captured, identified after fatal shooting behind Halls Rural King
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The Knox County Sheriff's Office originally reported that McBee was 22 years old. They have clarified that McBee is 18 years old. A suspect in the fatal shooting behind the Rural King in Halls has been taken into custody, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
WTVM
12-year-old boy charged after accidentally shooting girl in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - An altercation between two juveniles led to a gun firing, leaving one teen injured in LaGrange. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to reports of a person shot on Kelly Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a 15-year-old...
WTVM
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
WTVM
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
wvlt.tv
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
Overnight crash leaves one man dead, northbound lanes on I-185 closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have confirmed that an overnight accident on I-185 northbound has left one man dead. According to police, 33-year-old Jack Crabtree was struck by multiple vehicles after running onto the major highway. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. at Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan. A police vehicle was hit […]
WTVM
GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a Sumter County man was shot to death Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter where he later died, the GBI said. Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has...
wdhn.com
Alleged members of a Columbus street gang make an appearance in court on RICO charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The prosecution of a massive, organized crime case made its way into a Muscogee County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Extra security was in place with almost half of the 20 co-defendants appearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters. Prosecutors allege that the defendants were...
