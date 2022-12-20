Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Why Carlos Correa spurned Giants for Mets in free agency
Just before he was scheduled to be introduced in San Francisco, the star shortstop's free agency took a turn -- that ended with him joining the New York Mets.
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
Hal Steinbrenner on Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'I think it's something to be looked at'
Hal Steinbrenner says his counterpart across town in Steve Cohen’s spending spree this offseason is great for the city, but something “to be looked at.”
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco
The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dansby Swanson got emotional while explaining how him signing with the Cubs created a special connection with his grandfather
Often times when we’re in the midst of the offseason in any sport, it’s easy for us to forget as fans that the players are human beings, too. They’re not just people who are signing with teams for no other reason than to just win a championship. Sure, that’s a huge part of it. But there are often so many more underlying reasons players make the free agency decisions they make.
After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax
Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets. We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better. But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much. Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical...
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
White Sox Yasmani Grandal Calls Anderson Injury ‘Knockout Punch'
Yasmani Grandal calls Anderson injury 'knockout punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' fading energy last season became palpable to South Side fans who watched their beloved team go 81-81 last season. Even Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager and former Kansas City Royals bench coach,...
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Former Astros Utilityman Signed by Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed former Houston Astros utilityman Niko Goodrum to a deal.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Report Regarding Reunion With Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are expected to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi this offseason.
MLB trade grades: Blue Jays trade for Diamondbacks’ Daulton Varsho
Defensive stalwart Daulton Varsho is heading to Canada after the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks worked out a trade that feels like a match made in heaven. Trades usually feel like there are winners and losers. Someone overpaid or someone got undercompensated. One side will live in regret. One side will gloat.
Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves
The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are 'Not Done Yet' This Offseason
New York has improved their roster this offseason, but their owner understands that there is more work to be done
Cubs may have just found a sleeper lefty to add to pitching staff
The Chicago Cubs might be able to help broker a career resurgence for a left-handed pitcher. Some would view Roenis Elias’s MLB career as a massive failure, but there’s a potential pathway toward a career resurgence for the left-handed pitcher that the Chicago Cubs are hoping for. Chicago...
Phillies bank on Craig Kimbrel rebound with one-year deal
The Phillies are signing closer Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal with hopes of rehabilitating him after a deflating end to his time with the Dodgers. Craig Kimbrel didn’t exactly set the world on fire with the Dodgers this past season. And he certainly didn’t help them in their World Series pursuit. He didn’t even make their NLDS roster.
FanSided
