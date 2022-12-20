ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Eagles star Haason Reddick deserves Defensive MVP over Micah Parsons

We are officially ready to give the Defensive Player of the Year Award to Haason Reddick. With five full seasons and most of his sixth campaign in the books, Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick has already established himself as one of the NFL’s top defenders. He boasts 362 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, 43 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles on his career resume, but it was until this week that he added another feather to his cap, a Pro Bowl nomination. The 2022-2023 regular season will also conclude with another first, a trip to the postseason, where we’re certain that the highlight-reel moments will continue.
