ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU still on the wrong side of the bubble in Lunardi's latest bracketology

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwqXk_0jp70MYk00

LSU is off to a 10-1 start in the Matt McMahon era, but this team is still not earning much national respect as it prepares for the final game before conference play begins.

The Tigers rank just No. 81 in the NET primarily thanks to a weak non-conference schedule. They’re 0-1 in Quadrant 1 games, though they won the lone Quadrant 2 game on the schedule against Wake Forest. Still, this team will have a lot to prove once SEC competition starts next week.

LSU is not considered an NCAA Tournament team, though it is on the fringe. Per the latest bracketology update from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Tigers are still among the Next Four Out.

We’ll know a lot more about this team soon, though. The switch flips for McMahon’s team when SEC play begins, and the first month of the schedule is absolutely brutal. Every game in the month of January is currently either a Quadrant 1 or 2 contest.

It certainly isn’t worth stressing about tournament positioning right now for the Tigers, given how much there is still to learn about this team, but it would only take a big win or two for them to find themselves in the projected field.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU adds 7 transfers, including elite FCS cornerback

LSU has officially added 7 transfers to its already stacked roster for 2023, and it’s a group that includes 4 defensive linemen, 2 cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly said in a news release on Friday. One of those cornerbacks is from an unlikely place but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU not done after first big wave of the early signing period

LSU coach Brian Kelly has strong confidence in what his program was able to accomplish during the early signing period. This is a 25 man freshman class that Kelly believes can come in and start competing for playing time right away not just because of their talent and potential. But with over a year’s worth of evidence to support justifying signing such a large portion of freshmen to the roster, Kelly is more convinced than ever that this program can get younger and still compete at the highest level because of the player development program that’s been established.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season

The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Former five-star Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris has committed to LSU

Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class who dealt with discipline issues throughout his freshman season, committed Thursday to LSU. Harris has enormous potential and helps at a a position of need in this cycle. He was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 23 overall recruit last year before signing with Texas A&M, where he recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games as a true freshman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Early Signing Period: LSU Reels In Three More Signees

The flood of early signees continues as Jeremiah Hughes, Christian Braithwaite and Paul Mubenga have signed their letters of intent on Wednesday. LSU has locked in virtually every single 2023 commit today, a tremendous feat. The two remaining unsigned prospects are Shelton Sampson Jr. and Kaleb Jackson who will sign today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Safety Michael Daugherty Signs Letter of Intent With LSU, First 2023 Signee

Michael Daugherty is the first commit in the 2023 class to put pen to paper and sign his letter of intent to LSU. The 4-star safety out of Loganville, Ga. is officially a Tiger. It’s been a push for Daugherty, but after an in-home visit with Brian Kelly a few days back, the dynamic defensive back reaffirmed his commitment to the Tigers and made it official on Early Signing Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Hudson Fuller named new head football coach at Catholic

On Thursday, Catholic pulled a double dip, signing 5 star Shelton Sampson to LSU and Hudson Fuller as the Bears' newest head coach. Fuller takes over for David Simoneaux who stepped down from the position earlier this month. This is the Baton Rouge native's second stint with the Bears. Fuller...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
GONZALES, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

LSU to launch four online cannabis certificate programs in 2023

LSU announced it will launch four online medical cannabis education certificate programs beginning in January. The noncredit programs are aimed at training professionals in health care, retail, cultivation, regulation and advocacy fields related to Louisiana’s medical marijuana market. Nationally, jobs in the cannabis field are on a trajectory to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

A son's final tribute to his mom at Christmas

When your mother calls to tell you she needs to meet with you about end-of-life planning, you have two obligations: you go, and you listen. One of my mother’s directives gave me pause: she did not want an obituary written or published. The reasons why are hers alone, and that is enough for me. Several years and innumerable conversations following that meeting, Dr. Martha Vines Henderson of Baton Rouge died peacefully on December 20 at the age of 84. My brothers and I will honor her wishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Check out LSU's December graduates from Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish was well-represented at LSU's December 2022 commencement. Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville; Bailey Mack, Prairieville; and Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville. Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville; Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville; and Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville. E. J. Ourso College of Science. Mack Allen, III, Gonzales; Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales; Eric...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man to serve 235 months for drug trafficking

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 49-year-old Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 2 pounds of fentanyl. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Judge Shelly Dick...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy