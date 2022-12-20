Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator expects lame-duck session to include possible gun bans
Morris State Senator Sue Rezin expects there to be a vote on legislation banning certain guns and magazines during the Illinois General Assembly's lame-duck session at the start of the new year. Rezin says it's easier pass legislation during a lame duck session. Rezin says departing lawmakers don't have to...
starvedrock.media
Horizon House reaches "Tree of Hope" campaign goal
The Illinois Valley has helped a well-known agency working with the disabled. Horizon House Development Director Carol Fesco announced Wednesday that it had reached its goal of $55,000 in the “Tree of Hope” campaign. Enough money arrived in Wednesday's mail to help get them across the finish line. This year's goal was increased by $5000 over last year's.
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
starvedrock.media
High COVID transmission in Marshall County; Bureau's third week with 34 new cases
For the second week, Marshall County is at a high COVID-19 transmission level. New cases have stayed in the mid-teens since November 30. The local Health Department says Bureau and Putnam remain at low community spread. Remarkably, Bureau County, for the third straight week – has counted 34 new cases....
Central Illinois Proud
Nearly 150 customers without service after power outage in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE #2: The outage has been reported again on Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map as of 1:57 a.m. Friday. UPDATE: The outage expired just before 2:00 a.m. Friday. Over 100 people in Washington are without power early Friday morning. Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map shows that...
Illinois Man Spots Santa’s Elf In Bar Bathroom, Guess What Happens Next?
It was just another night at the local bar in Illinois, and a man had popped into the restroom to do his business. As he was washing his hands, he couldn't help but notice a pair of pointy shoes and striped socks peeking out from under the stall door. He...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
Local closures for Grundy County
Local officials have announced the following offices will be closed on Friday due to the weather. Administration Offices at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed now
Long waits at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets in Kewanee have vexed early morning commuters.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The traffic lights at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets that have vexed early morning motorists for some time are finally fixed, according to the Kewanee Public Works Operation Manager Kevin Newton.
starvedrock.media
Putnam Food Pantry closed Christmas Eve
The Putnam County Food Pantry in Granville will be closed tomorrow due to weather. The Pantry normally would open at 8:30am, however due to freezing cold temperatures, they will be closed.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges
Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
Central Illinois Proud
Heart health important when shoveling snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As snowfall looms on Central Illinois this week, medical professionals are warning of the dangers associated with clearing it from driveways and sidewalks. Doctors say shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially in males who are 55 years of age or...
WSPY NEWS
Joliet Man Accused of Fleeing Police and Possessing Drugs in Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man in Morris around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20th. Police officials say Alex Fedosenko, 66, of Joliet failed to pull over after a traffic stop was inititation in the area of Jackson and Pine Street. Fedosenko was arrested on Route 47 and Benton Street after his vehicle became stuck in traffic.
