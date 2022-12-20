ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

State Senator expects lame-duck session to include possible gun bans

Morris State Senator Sue Rezin expects there to be a vote on legislation banning certain guns and magazines during the Illinois General Assembly's lame-duck session at the start of the new year. Rezin says it's easier pass legislation during a lame duck session. Rezin says departing lawmakers don't have to...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Horizon House reaches "Tree of Hope" campaign goal

The Illinois Valley has helped a well-known agency working with the disabled. Horizon House Development Director Carol Fesco announced Wednesday that it had reached its goal of $55,000 in the “Tree of Hope” campaign. Enough money arrived in Wednesday's mail to help get them across the finish line. This year's goal was increased by $5000 over last year's.
PERU, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate

This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nearly 150 customers without service after power outage in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE #2: The outage has been reported again on Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map as of 1:57 a.m. Friday. UPDATE: The outage expired just before 2:00 a.m. Friday. Over 100 people in Washington are without power early Friday morning. Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map shows that...
WASHINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
MANHATTAN, IL
Susan DeVilder

Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed now

Long waits at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets in Kewanee have vexed early morning commuters.Photo bySusan DeVilder. The traffic lights at the intersection of Prospect and Main streets that have vexed early morning motorists for some time are finally fixed, according to the Kewanee Public Works Operation Manager Kevin Newton.
KEWANEE, IL
starvedrock.media

Putnam Food Pantry closed Christmas Eve

The Putnam County Food Pantry in Granville will be closed tomorrow due to weather. The Pantry normally would open at 8:30am, however due to freezing cold temperatures, they will be closed.
GRANVILLE, IL
Susan DeVilder

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges

Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.
KEWANEE, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heart health important when shoveling snow

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As snowfall looms on Central Illinois this week, medical professionals are warning of the dangers associated with clearing it from driveways and sidewalks. Doctors say shoveling snow can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially in males who are 55 years of age or...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet Man Accused of Fleeing Police and Possessing Drugs in Grundy Co.

The Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man in Morris around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20th. Police officials say Alex Fedosenko, 66, of Joliet failed to pull over after a traffic stop was inititation in the area of Jackson and Pine Street. Fedosenko was arrested on Route 47 and Benton Street after his vehicle became stuck in traffic.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

