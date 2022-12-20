New biomarker strategy devised to screen for, diagnose deadly heart complication from cancer treatment

Read full article on original website
Nerve block an effective treatment for painful shoulder condition
Treating the painful shoulder condition adhesive capsulitis with a nerve block is a safe, simple and effective treatment, according to recent results from a Flinders-led clinical trial. Also known as frozen shoulder, adhesive capsulitis is a common shoulder condition is unknown and current that results in stiffness and pain in...
New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States and around the world. Many of the currently available therapies have been ineffective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this treatment modality has quickly progressed from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective treatment for certain types of cancers may be in combination with other drugs.
Nerve cells could transform the treatment of Parkinson's
At the end of October 2022, the Swedish Medical Products Agency gave the go-ahead for a clinical trial of the stem cell-based therapy STEM-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The cells, generated from embryonic stem cells, have been in development for several years and will now be transplanted into...
Turncoat T cells: When exhausted, cancer-fighting T cells may switch sides
When T cells, the immune system's chief cancer-killing agents, are working overtime to battle a tumor, they can enter a state of exhaustion where they no longer function properly. In a new Nature Immunology study, University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center researchers report that the low oxygen environment of tumors can prompt these tired T cells to switch allegiance so that they suppress the immune system instead of combating cancer.
Chronic pain is an invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized, says doctoral student
Imagine living with pain every day for months, or even years—pain that is so intrusive, it disrupts every day of your life. Unfortunately, this is the daily reality of millions of people living with chronic pain. And all too often, they find their condition being stigmatized or even denied outright.
Stem cell transplants may delay disability longer than some MS medications
In people with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), hematopoietic stem cell transplants may delay disability longer than some other MS medications, according to a study published in the December 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study involved autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplants, which use healthy blood stem cells from a person's own body to replace diseased cells.
Flu, RSV, COVID: Shield Yourself From the 'Tripledemic' This Holiday
THURSDAY, Dec. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Public health experts have been warning of a “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses this fall and winter, so the American Lung Association has some tips for breathing easier this holiday season. Flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are all spreading throughout...
Cracking the mystery behind a deadly brain cancer
The brain cancer, glioblastoma, is a fierce and formidable opponent. Its millions of victims include Senator John McCain, President Biden's son, Beau, and famed film critic Gene Siskel, to name just a few. Most patients succumb within two years and few make it past five, a statistic that hasn't improved in decades due to lack of effective treatment options.
Identifying pathways to slow cardiac aging
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and is caused in part by age-related cardiac structural dysfunction. A team of bioengineers in Professor Adam Engler's lab at the University of California San Diego published a paper in Nature Aging on Dec. 22 that helps advance our understanding of how hearts age, and sheds light on a possible pathway to slow cardiac aging.
COVID-19 vaccination shown to protect people with blood cancer
People suffering from blood cancer often have a weak immune system, putting them at higher risk of falling seriously ill with COVID-19. Some cancer therapies, moreover, result in these patients forming few or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. However, vaccination can also activate so-called T cells, which are responsible particularly for the long-term immune response.
Artificial intelligence tool developed to help make real-time diagnoses during surgery
When a patient undergoes a surgical operation to remove a tumor or treat a disease, the course of surgery is often not predetermined. To decide how much tissue needs to be removed, surgeons must know more about the condition they are treating, including a tumor's margins, its stage and whether a lesion is malignant or benign—determinations that often hinge upon collecting, analyzing, and diagnosing a disease while the patient is on the operating table.
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
Randomized trial finds therapies for spine pain improved quality of life but did not decrease health care spending
Pain in the back or the neck is extremely common and accounts for more health care spending than any other health condition. A study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, compared two non-invasive interventions for treating spine pain, assessing both how well these methods worked at reducing pain and whether either method reduced spine-related health care spending.
What exactly is RSV? A doctor explains symptoms, treatments and how it spreads
The News & Observer spoke with Dr. David Weber, associate chief medical officer at UNC Medical Center and medical director of UNC's Department of Infection Prevention, to learn more about RSV, a common virus affecting many this fall and winter. Here's what to know about RSV's symptoms, recovery time, treatments...
Head trauma, PTSD may increase genetic variant's impact on Alzheimer's risk
In a study of Veterans led by Dr. Mark Logue, a statistician in the National Center for PTSD at the VA Boston Healthcare System, researchers concluded that PTSD, TBI, and the ε4 variant of the APOE gene show strong associations with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD). The medical...
Study finds how much people would pay to live without food hypersensitivity
Researchers from The University of Manchester have found that people living with food hypersensitivities would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money to live without the inconvenience, anxiety and pain caused by their conditions. The study aimed to inform government policy by estimating the annual economic value of...
Researchers develop an improved hereditary cancer test
Researchers at the BC Cancer Research Institute have made an advancement in genetic testing that allows for more accurate prediction of which parent's genes led to an individual's increased cancer risk. This improves the efficiency of familial testing strategies and could eliminate concern for patients at high risk of cancer caused by genes inherited from a parent.
Reprogramming cancer cells into immune defenders
By reprogramming tumor cells to become the body's defenders, Filipe Pereira and his colleagues hope to improve current cancer treatments. Right now, some of the immune system's most important players, the dendritic cells, are patrolling your body in search of foreign substances. If they find something suspicious, they break it down into smaller pieces, called antigens, which are presented to the body's lymphocytes, also known as the immune system's killer cells. This is how killer cells learn which threats need to be sought out and fought.
Are the benefits of new cancer drugs worth the cost?
An international research group including scientists from Italy, the United States, Ireland, and Israel have published a three-year analysis of the Mesothelioma (Me) drug trial, Check-Mate 743 (CM-743). The trial studied the use of the combination therapy with Nivolumab and Ipilimumab to treat this stubborn cancer arising from pleural linens and mostly related to exposure to asbestos fibers.
Medieval doctors thought fertility suddenly ended rather than slowly declining with age, study shows
Medieval doctors saw fertility as having a cutoff point rather than slowly declining with age, ancient medical texts show. Male and female reproductive aging were seen as similar processes that operated in parallel. Medieval medical writers knew that fertility ended—especially for women—but they saw less urgency around that decline.
