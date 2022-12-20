Former Rams player Brandon Williams named new Battlehawks executive

This week, the XFL named former NFL wide receiver Brandon Williams as the vice president of business and events opportunities for the Battlehawks. Williams, a St. Louis native who spent time on the Rams, the Steelers and the 49ers, talked with KMOX about the new position.

Williams told KMOX he hadn’t been looking for a new job, but knew he always wanted to get back into sports.

“I was actually working at Anheuser Busch for the last two years in marketing and commercial strategy,” he said. “But it was an opportunity that just kind of came together — I have a vast network of contacts in sports and business. And I had somebody reach out to me and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in this position? We need a leader like you.’”

Williams’ hire makes him the youngest XFL executive in the region.

“That's really an exciting thing as well, just to continue to do things and be a trailblazer and really be able to show other people if you put in the work, if you put in your time and connect with people and relationships, and be honest, be authentic and genuine things can come to you,” he said.

He added that he sees a lot of potential in St. Louis fans — especially the passion they had to bring back the team name and logo.

“It's really just telling the story of football in this city and the love affair that people have for it and the way that it brings people together,” he said. “And so I'm so excited really to do that and see that from a fan engagement, creating different experiences.”

Hear more from XFL executive Brandon WIlliams on Total Information AM:

