Reno Rodeo Foundation grants wish, helps improve daily life of local family
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Reno Rodeo Wish Program has given a Reno-area family help and an adventure. Charlene Norvell’s son Asher weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces when he was born and spent his first 164 days in the intensive care unit for infants. Now 8...
Crafting your game at Golftec's new facility in Reno
Christmas Weekend will be mild and dry, with occasional clouds. Stormy weather returns Monday night, followed by several rounds of wind, rain, and snow, through New Year's Weekend. Keep your travel plans flexible and stay weather aware next week. -Jeff.
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
Baker’s Mark: The Cookie Alchemist teaches easy recipe for candied nuts, perfect for holiday snacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Laura Dong calls herself “the cookie alchemist” which is also the name of her home-baking business. There’s not a cookie design she can’t do and her decorating skills are incredible!. She stopped by Morning Break to teach folks a fun and easy...
Fares returning for JAC transit system in 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fares for the Jump Around Carson transit system will be collected once again in the new year, starting on Jan. 3, 2023. Fees will be returning for both the fixed route and the assist paratransit services. Standard adult cash fare for the fixed route will...
Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2009, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre has provided artistic opportunities to anyone looking for a space to share their passion. Located in Midtown, the theater has been a fixture of the community and they hope to keep it that way for decades to come. GLM’s new...
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
Non-profit helps local veteran pursue dreams
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays can be a difficult time for war veterans, and a local man is reminding us that there are thousands of vets in need. “Even though the war’s over, the wounds do not go away,” said Dylan Gray of smith Valley. Gray knows...
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
KOLO 8 experiencing network broadcast issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is experiencing issues with our servers that are causing problems with our ability to get on air. Until the issue is resolved, we cannot air any of our newscasts. We are working to resolve the issue and thank you for your patience.
Proposed legislation would place dental insurance on par with health insurance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many a trip to the dentist isn’t something to look forward to. Even if there are no dental problems, dental insurance can be a great addition to general good health. “When you think about dental care typically people go twice a year and it...
Biden appoints UNR professor to nuclear waste panel
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden Administration has appointed a UNR professor of hydrology to a panel on nuclear waste. Scott W. Tyler will serve on the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board. There, he provide technical and scientific peer reviews of the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear waste management activities.
Buy now, pay later pitfalls; things to consider while holiday shopping
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and financial experts with Greater Nevada Credit Union are advising shoppers to read the fine print before signing up for those appealing shop now, pay later options. Options like Afterpay, Klarna, and Affirm - to name a few -...
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s winter holiday concert series. The annual five-day Nevada Chamber Music Festival will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 1. Executive director, Amy Heald, and principal violaist, Dustin Budish, stopped by...
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke. Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames...
HHS Secretary Becerra urges vaccinations during Reno visit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra came to Reno Thursday to confer, listen, and share a timely message. The Secretary’s visit came on the heels of an expected surge in the number of covid and influenza cases around the country and the release of the administration’s plan for dealing with it, especially among the most vulnerable Americans, seniors and patients in nursing homes. The setting for the visit-- a long-term care facility, Advanced Health Care of Reno.
DETR director resigns effective Jan. 2
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Elisa Cafferata announced Wednesday that she is resigning as director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The resignation is effective Jan. 2. Cafferata was deputy administrator at the Division of Welfare and Support Services when she was appointed acting director of DETR on Aug....
Movie Minute: Whitney Houston’s biopic, Puss in Boots sequel are this weekend’s biggest new releases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8′s Jayde Ryan returns for Christmas weekend’s Movie Minute. Watch Friday’s Interview to hear Ryan and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko’s thoughts on Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; National Treasure: Edge of History; Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; and season three of Emily in Paris.
