ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon

SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
SHARON, VT
thepulseofnh.com

State Police Searching For Driver In Hit-And-Run Crash That Left One Hurt

State Police are still on the lookout for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hooksett earlier this week that left one person hurt. According to Troopers, the driver of a gray Mazda was weaving in and out of traffic on Tuesday afternoon before their vehicle struck a truck and concrete barrier. The vehicle was last spotted in the area of Interstate 293 South. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and witnesses can contact State Police at 603-271-1162.
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston

NH teen allegedly drove 120 mph, fled police

Danny Telemarco-Garcia allegedly sped past a marked sheriff's cruiser. A New Hampshire teen is facing charges for allegedly driving 120 mph and attempting to flee police trying to stop him. Danny Telemaco-Garcia, 19, of Hampton, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and disobeying a police officer.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Fatal crash investigated in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police are investigating a fatal, one-car crash in Hooksett on Thursday. The crash led to the closure of Hooksett Road for hours Thursday morning. It had been closed between Greens Marine and Granite Street before it was reopened just before 11 a.m. The identity of the...
HOOKSETT, NH
VTDigger

Attorney general will not prosecute Ludlow officer in fatal shooting

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County state’s attorney have cleared a Ludlow police officer who fatally shot a man following a chase in August. The offices’ independent reviews found that Officer Zachary Paul’s use of force was “objectively reasonable and justified,” they said in a joint release issued by the Attorney General’s Office on Thursday. Under the circumstances, there was “no alternative but to use deadly force,” they said.
LUDLOW, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
CONCORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
WCAX

Police investigate Upper Valley fire that sent man to hospital

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in the Upper Valley are investigating a mysterious fire that injured the occupant of what they are calling a “mobile structure.”. Hartford EMS officials say they were notified last Thursday about a man who walked into the local hospital with major burns suffered from a fire in Hartford. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for life-threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.
HARTFORD, VT
WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Alton recycling building collapses Friday during strong storm

ALTON, N.H. — The town recycling building in Alton collapsed on Friday as a powerful storm brought high winds to the state. No injuries were reported. >> In the video player above, see the latest reports about storm damage ^^. Town officials said recycling is suspended because of the...
ALTON, NH
WCVB

14-year-old student brings gun to Lawrence High School, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he was accused of bringing a gun to Lawrence High School on Wednesday. Police said a high school student texted their parent, informing them that they saw another student in possession of what they believed to be a firearm. The parent then called 911 and gave a description of the teen.
LAWRENCE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy