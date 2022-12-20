Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon
SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Searching For Driver In Hit-And-Run Crash That Left One Hurt
State Police are still on the lookout for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hooksett earlier this week that left one person hurt. According to Troopers, the driver of a gray Mazda was weaving in and out of traffic on Tuesday afternoon before their vehicle struck a truck and concrete barrier. The vehicle was last spotted in the area of Interstate 293 South. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and witnesses can contact State Police at 603-271-1162.
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
WMUR.com
Driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Hooksett, police say; 1 hurt
New Hampshire State Police are looking for a gray Mazda after a hit-and-run crash in Hooksett on Tuesday. Police said the driver of this car was weaving in and out of traffic before losing control before 2:30 p.m. Police said the car hit a truck and trailer and a concrete...
nbcboston.com
Jeep Carrying Child Crashes on I-93 in NH, Driver Thrown From Vehicle: Police
An SUV crashed as it entered Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday, throwing its driver out of the vehicle as it rolled over, state police said. The driver was seriously hurt, but a child inside the vehicle made it through without any injuries, the New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.
NH teen allegedly drove 120 mph, fled police
Danny Telemarco-Garcia allegedly sped past a marked sheriff's cruiser. A New Hampshire teen is facing charges for allegedly driving 120 mph and attempting to flee police trying to stop him. Danny Telemaco-Garcia, 19, of Hampton, has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and disobeying a police officer.
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
WMUR.com
Fatal crash investigated in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police are investigating a fatal, one-car crash in Hooksett on Thursday. The crash led to the closure of Hooksett Road for hours Thursday morning. It had been closed between Greens Marine and Granite Street before it was reopened just before 11 a.m. The identity of the...
VTDigger
Attorney general will not prosecute Ludlow officer in fatal shooting
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County state’s attorney have cleared a Ludlow police officer who fatally shot a man following a chase in August. The offices’ independent reviews found that Officer Zachary Paul’s use of force was “objectively reasonable and justified,” they said in a joint release issued by the Attorney General’s Office on Thursday. Under the circumstances, there was “no alternative but to use deadly force,” they said.
WMUR.com
Man wanted in connection with September break-in arrested Monday after police chase
KEENE, N.H. — A man wanted in connection with an Exeter break-in was arrested months later after a Keene police chase. Keene police said they arrested Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale, Monday night after a car chase. Exeter police said Dean allegedly broke into New England Truck Center in...
thepulseofnh.com
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Storage unit topples onto Salisbury truck during storm
SALISBURY, Mass. — The driving rain and high winds made a mess for one North Shore business Friday morning. Salisbury Police say a storage unit fell onto an unoccupied truck overnight. Crews are dealing with several power outages in the area and a number of other calls for debris in the roadway.
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows roof being torn off Lincoln lodge’s outdoor pool facility
LINCOLN, N.H. — The roof of a Lincoln hotel lodge’s outdoor pool facility was blown off Friday morning as a strong storm pushed through the state. Surveillance video shows the roof being ripped off the building at Travelodge by Wyndham Lincoln around 10 a.m. and hitting a nearby car.
nbcboston.com
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
WCAX
Police investigate Upper Valley fire that sent man to hospital
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities in the Upper Valley are investigating a mysterious fire that injured the occupant of what they are calling a “mobile structure.”. Hartford EMS officials say they were notified last Thursday about a man who walked into the local hospital with major burns suffered from a fire in Hartford. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for life-threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
WMUR.com
Prosecutors request competency evaluation for man accused of Manchester walking trail murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A transient man from Mississippi accused in a stabbing attack of a Manchester grandfather told the court he is a paranoid schizophrenic and needs his medications. Raymond Moore bared his soul to the judge in a rambling speech about suffering from mental illness. He also adamantly...
WMUR.com
Alton recycling building collapses Friday during strong storm
ALTON, N.H. — The town recycling building in Alton collapsed on Friday as a powerful storm brought high winds to the state. No injuries were reported. >> In the video player above, see the latest reports about storm damage ^^. Town officials said recycling is suspended because of the...
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
WCVB
14-year-old student brings gun to Lawrence High School, police say
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he was accused of bringing a gun to Lawrence High School on Wednesday. Police said a high school student texted their parent, informing them that they saw another student in possession of what they believed to be a firearm. The parent then called 911 and gave a description of the teen.
