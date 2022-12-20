ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Privacy breach at West Virginia VA Medical Center

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq5E3_0jp6z6sq00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center said it was involved in a recent privacy breach that involved the Veterans Health Administration files of more than 700 veterans.

According to a press release from the Department of Veterans Affairs, on Oct. 31, the medical center was made aware of correspondence that disclosed the full social security number of the veteran it was addressed to. The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center said it’s notifying the 736 affected veterans, but that as of Tuesday, there is no indication any information was targeted or misused.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The VA is offering complimentary access to credit monitoring services for Veterans who may have had their full social security number compromised in the disclosure, the release said. Those veterans will also be provided with information and enrollment instructions for the services provided by ID Experts in those credit monitoring letters.

A work group has been formed in an effort to prevent future incidents; the group will investigate mailing processes throughout the facility, identify risks in those processes and implement control measures, according to the release.

Scammers draining SNAP accounts of all benefits, officials warn

Veterans who have received care from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and who have questions or concerns can contact the privacy officers there at 304-623-3461, extensions 3292 or 2329, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Person dies after being found outside Kentucky fire

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—The death of a person found outside a home where a fire was reported is under investigation. Prestonsburg Police say that they responded to a fire at Jane Brown Branch on Sunday, and they found a person outside the residence. They say the person was taken to the University of Louisville Medical Center […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Father, son arrested for assaulting deputies in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man and his son were arrested in Pomeroy on Wednesday after deputies say they became combative with officers. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to Enterprise Rd. for a reported assault on an elderly male. They say that Caleb Ellis became physically resistant after deputies told him he […]
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Double homicide suspect arrested in Jackson County, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Portsmouth, Ohio, in November. Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is a suspect in the Nov. 20 murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Portsmouth Police Department says Kearns was arrested without incident in Jackson County, Ohio. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties ahead of winter weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—All 55 West Virginia counties are now under a State of Emergency as the region braces for severe winter weather. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared the State of Emergency on Thursday morning as heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds are expected to begin Thursday and continue into the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
ELKHORN CITY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Fire crews battle early-morning fire in West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Early Friday morning, fire crews braved the cold to battle a house fire in the Guyandotte area. The Huntington Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Buffington St at 3:43 a.m. They say they faced heavy fire, smoke, wind, and ice. No injuries were reported.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Working structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is a working structure fire in Huntington. Dispatchers say the fire is in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street, and the call came in at 5:59 p.m. Crews believe the structure was abandoned. Cabell 911 says crews are having trouble getting water because the hydrant is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

More than 1k grams of meth seized in Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy