Warming center will be open at Summit Lake Community Center in Akron ahead of winter storm

The Summit Lake Community Center in Akron will be open as a warming center for residents in need this weekend ahead of a forecasted winter storm.

The center, at 380 W. Crosier St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. All other community centers will be closed for the holiday weekend.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter, 111 E. Voris St. will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter is a community partnership among the Peter Maurin Center, Summit County Continuum of Care and Community Support Services and provides free food, shelter and clothing. Visit akronemergencyshelter.org for more information.

According to its website, the Emergency Overnight Shelter is open on evenings that are 15 degrees and below.

Those riding the Metro RTA can ride routes #11 or #13 and get off at the stop located across from the Main Post Office on Wolf Ledges Parkway.

There's on-site security at the shelter. No weapons, illegal drugs or alcohol are allowed, and guests are required to stay inside their assigned cubicle, except for restroom or outdoor breaks. Outdoor breaks are allowed until lights out at 10 p.m., with outdoor break times announced. Guests have to check in with security after each outdoor break.

The website says masks must be worn at all times, except when eating and sleeping, and all guests will be screened for COVID-19 prior to entry. Anyone exhibiting symptoms will be immediately referred to an EMT for off-site medical attention.

A strong winter storm is set to sweep across northern Ohio Thursday night through Friday, with expected lingering effects through Christmas Day.

"A multi-hazard storm system will bring strong winds, extreme cold, and some snow to the region from late Thursday night through Saturday," the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service said on Tuesday. "We are most confident in the wind and cold, but the snowfall forecast still remains less certain."

The wind and power outages are among the biggest risks, along with likely dangerous wind chills as the temperatures plunge.

Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly Thursday night into Friday as the cold front moves through. Single digit or colder temperatures are expected Friday through Christmas Day. The windchill on Friday and Saturday nights could 20 degrees below zero or colder.

Craig Webb contributed to this report.