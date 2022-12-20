ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improvements ahead for city of Wichita website

By Knss Staff
The online face of the city of Wichita will be getting a major facelift in the coming year.

The Wichita City Council approved the Wichita.gov overhaul at Tuesday's meeting by approving a contract with CivicPlus, LLC out of Manhattan. The company has over 2,400 local government clients, including Fort Worth, Texas; Daytona, Florida; and Denver, Colorado.

Some of the new features of the site will include an improved search function, a calendar, social integration and it will be ADA compliant.

The contract for the new site will cost the city $184,170.83 in year one and $128,862.33 in year two. Year three and beyond will be subject to a three percent annual increase.

Council member Bryan Frye said the cost to maintain the new site will be worth it.

The design and testing of the site will take 18-32 weeks to complete. Wichita.gov is scheduled to go live by the third quarter of 2023.

