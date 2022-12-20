Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen breaks down voter numbers
Lawmakers had a rare request for Nebraska's secretary of state this year, as the office already expanded their audit of the 2022 general election. Secretary Bob Evnen was asked to make a list of everybody who voted on election day, a request that has never been made before. Evnen said...
Ricketts says he's run government like a businesss
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts says running government like a business has been a priority. As his eight-year term comes to a close, Ricketts says not only has he worked to improve conditions for businesses, he says he's tried to bring a business approach to government. He points...
Governor-Elect Pillen announces pay increase with state troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol Troopers will see the largest pay increase in the past 20 years under a new agreement. Governor-Elect Jim Pillen said the agreement reached with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council will will take effect July 1, 2023. The contract agreement with SLEBC includes:
Ricketts says Nebraska has taken steps to address workforce challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. — Employment in Nebraska climbed above pre-pandemic levels this year as the state’s challenge is finding enough workers to fill open positions. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state consistently has among the lowest unemployment rates and ranks number one for the percent of people in the workforce.
Nebraska Public Service Commission Webinar focusing on BEAD
LINCOLN, Neb. — Efforts are happening now to expand high-speed internet access across the state. The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with Connect Nebraska working group will hold the first in a series of webinars focusing on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program on Wednesday, December 21, beginning at 2 p.m.
Farming Today with KRVN: December 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - ADM Introduces “Faces of Food” Video Series and Features Nebraska Family. - Nebraska Women in Agriculture conference registration opens January 3.
Nebraska State Patrol reports busy past two days because of winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It was a busy day for the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday. Weather played a major factor. Troopers reported more than 100 motorists had to be helped out. That's in addition to the more than 200 that had to be assisted yesterday. Roads across Nebraska are still...
DHHS, Dept. of Ag investigate gastrointestinal illnesses from alfalfa sprouts
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommends the public avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while they investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses. According to DHHS, the illnesses were caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of Dec. 23, 12 individuals reported illness after consuming...
Power providers deal with challenges of arctic blast
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — This blast of subzero temps has hit central Nebraska hard but fortunately, power crews report few outages. Amanda Groff at Southern Public Power District said they had only one minor situation. Groff said crews stand ready if needed, no matter the weather. With wind chills...
Kansas man dies in York County I-80 crash
YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A Kansas man is dead after a crash during winter driving conditions in York County. The Nebraska State Patrol said at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, an I-80 westbound Ford F-250 lost control in the wintery conditions, struck the guardrail and rolled near Mile Marker 347.
Washington AG files suit against 3 pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserted that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
