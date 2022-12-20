Man critically injured in shooting at Parkland apartment with 80 shell casings found

A man standing on his patio Tuesday morning near Parkland was critically injured in a shooting that left 80 shell casings outside an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. in the 10400 block of Steele Street South, several blocks north of state Route 512, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department . Deputies said a 24-year-old man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies did not have suspect information to release, but spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said with so many shell casings found at the scene, it’s likely multiple people were involved. Several bullet holes were found in a wall between the victim’s first-floor apartment and the unit next to it. Moss said deputies aren’t aware of anyone else hit by gunfire.

Moss said detectives believe people fired at the man from a narrow walkway behind the apartment complex. It’s unclear what prompted the gunfire.

Deputies canvassed the area for video surveillance. Anyone with additional information or video was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.