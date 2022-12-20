Days after the Tampa Bay Bucs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, a reporter issued a public apology to Giovani Bernard after a postgame incident. In her latest tweet, Tampa Bay Bucs reporter, Jenna Laine, released her lengthy statement apologizing for the locker room exchange. “Didn’t want to post something on here until I 1) apologized to Giovani Bernard first,” Laine explained. “Personally telling him I am SORRY, which I did and 2) Unity I fully understood the missteps I took in postgame Sunday, as I didn’t want this to be some hollow apology lacking sincerity. Obviously I afforded myself a period of grace that Giovani didn’t get to have when asking him to talk postgame. He’s a better person than me. For so many reasons.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO