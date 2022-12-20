Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Should Shut Down Kenny Pickett for Remainder of Season
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his return under center in the Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8). Pickett was absent in the 24-16 Week 15 victory over the Carolina Panthers (5-9) after suffering his second concussion of the season the week prior. Mitchell Trubisky filled in admirably, completing 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards. If it were up to Pickett’s predecessor, Ben Roethlisberger, Trubisky as QB1 would continue for the remainder of the season.
‘Dak is Ass’: LeSean McCoy Torches Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Live TV
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn’t a believer in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Making an appearance on FS1‘s “Speak” Tuesday, McCoy, the former Philadelphia Eagle, was blunt in his assessment of Prescott’s play this season. “Dak is ass,” McCoy said. “Can I say...
Peyton Manning Tributes Late Former Denver Broncos Teammate Ronnie Hillman
Peyton Manning is the latest player to honor former Denver Broncos teammate Ronnie Hillman. Hillman died on Wednesday. Manning and Hillman were teammates together on the Super Bowl 50 winning team. The former running back died after a battle with cancer. When Peyton Manning joined the Broncos, he came in...
Packers Fan Gets Launched Down Stairs at Stadium in Brutal Fight During Game: VIDEO
A Green Bay Packers fan reportedly got launched down a flight of stairs during a brutal fight at the Chicago Bears versus Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday (December 18th). Initially, reports said that the fight took place earlier this month when the Packers took on the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
Russell Wilson Mourns Death of Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman After His Tragic Death
On Thursday (December 22nd), Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took to Twitter to mourn the loss of former Bronco, Ronnie Hillman, who passed away from a rare form of cancer the day before at the age of 31. “So sad to hear about Ronnie,” Wilson tweeted after Hillman’s death was...
Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle
Ronnie Hillman, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, died on Wednesday following an intense battle with cancer. The late NFL athlete was just 31 years old. The New York Post reports Ronnie Hillman passed away to due a fight with liver cancer. His family issued a heartfelt statement. They said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”
Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Dealing With Major Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Fallout
Things are not all good in Arizona for the Cardinals. Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury have reportedly had a falling out. This isn’t anything little. It’s something that might have been written on the wall long ago. However, it is clear that there is a disconnect between the quarterback and his head coach.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Remembers How Franco Harris Left Such a Huge Impact on Pittsburgh
Following the news that Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris passed away at 72, head coach Mike Tomlin remembers the former running back as leaving such a huge impact on Pittsburgh. During his appearance on the latest Good Morning Football, Tomlin discussed what Franco Harris meant to Pittsburgh and...
Antonio Brown Posts Message Allegedly Sent by Tom Brady, Social Media Weighs in
Another week and another Antonio Brown post that makes no sense. He was once again leaking messages from Tom Brady. Despite all the things that Brown has done, including taking shots at Brady and his family, the quarterback apparently keeps reaching out to his former receiver. Fans have lots of thoughts.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Reveals Details Surrounding Second Concussion of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had trouble at quarterback. It doesn’t help that Kenny Pickett has had two concussions this season. His latest came earlier in December and sidelined him against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett discovered the latest concussion on his own. When Kenny Pickett went down against the Baltimore...
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Ugly Christmas Sweater on Thursday Night Football Has NFL Fans Lighting Up
Christmas is right around the corner and Ryan Fitzpatrick is in the holiday spirit on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football in his ugly sweater. ‘Tis the season to wear ridiculous clothes. That’s the reason for the season – at least part of it. Fitzpatrick isn’t afraid to take chances with his attire, that’s for sure.
WATCH: Jets’ Quincy Williams Pulls Up to Thursday Night Football in Epic Grinch Costume
Jets linebacker Quincy Williams is showing up to Thursday Night Football looking to steal Christmas from the visiting Jaguars. That’s right, Williams is dressed up like the man himself, the Grinch. The green curmudgeon who is out to take the joy of the holidays from everyone else. This is...
Denver Broncos Prank Team With Fake Ugly Christmas Sweater Uniforms
Tis the season. And that means the Denver Broncos are using Christmas as an excuse to prank their entire roster ahead of this week’s game. I mean, if your season isn’t going the way you want it to go, the least you can do is keep things fun around the team facility.
Tampa Bay Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Receives Apology From Reporter Over ‘Cruel and Insensitive’ Incident
Days after the Tampa Bay Bucs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, a reporter issued a public apology to Giovani Bernard after a postgame incident. In her latest tweet, Tampa Bay Bucs reporter, Jenna Laine, released her lengthy statement apologizing for the locker room exchange. “Didn’t want to post something on here until I 1) apologized to Giovani Bernard first,” Laine explained. “Personally telling him I am SORRY, which I did and 2) Unity I fully understood the missteps I took in postgame Sunday, as I didn’t want this to be some hollow apology lacking sincerity. Obviously I afforded myself a period of grace that Giovani didn’t get to have when asking him to talk postgame. He’s a better person than me. For so many reasons.”
WATCH: Houston’s Electric Tee Retriever ‘Hawk’ Goes All Out During Independence Bowl
Is there anything better than college football bowl season? Houston put their MVP on display during the Independence Bowl. It wasn’t a quarterback or a skill player. Not even someone with a number on their back. Simply known as “Hawk,” the Houston Cougars have the most electric tee retriever in the NCAA.
Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams Taken to Hospital Following Car Accident in Texas
Sam Williams, rookie defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, was involved in a car accident in Texas that led to him being taken to the hospital. The good news is that he was not seriously injured in the accident. Williams has been a good addition to the Cowboys this season, contributing to the defense.
