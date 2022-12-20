ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Outsider.com

Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Should Shut Down Kenny Pickett for Remainder of Season

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his return under center in the Week 16 Christmas Eve matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8). Pickett was absent in the 24-16 Week 15 victory over the Carolina Panthers (5-9) after suffering his second concussion of the season the week prior. Mitchell Trubisky filled in admirably, completing 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards. If it were up to Pickett’s predecessor, Ben Roethlisberger, Trubisky as QB1 would continue for the remainder of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

Ronnie Hillman, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, died on Wednesday following an intense battle with cancer. The late NFL athlete was just 31 years old. The New York Post reports Ronnie Hillman passed away to due a fight with liver cancer. His family issued a heartfelt statement. They said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Tampa Bay Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Receives Apology From Reporter Over ‘Cruel and Insensitive’ Incident

Days after the Tampa Bay Bucs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, a reporter issued a public apology to Giovani Bernard after a postgame incident. In her latest tweet, Tampa Bay Bucs reporter, Jenna Laine, released her lengthy statement apologizing for the locker room exchange. “Didn’t want to post something on here until I 1) apologized to Giovani Bernard first,” Laine explained. “Personally telling him I am SORRY, which I did and 2) Unity I fully understood the missteps I took in postgame Sunday, as I didn’t want this to be some hollow apology lacking sincerity. Obviously I afforded myself a period of grace that Giovani didn’t get to have when asking him to talk postgame. He’s a better person than me. For so many reasons.”
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

