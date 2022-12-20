Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: 90% of Tyson Foods workers decline to relocate
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 90% of Tyson Foods workers in Chicago have declined to follow the company when it moves to Arkansas. The company announced in October that it was consolidating operations and moving 500 corporate jobs out of Chicago. It offered to relocate the workers, but The Wall Street Journal says most said no.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch: Chicago Trading Company is expanding
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More people returned to their offices in Chicago after Thanksgiving. Kastle Systems, which analyzes building security swipes, says office attendance reached 48.5% on Dec. 14. That’s now higher than the national average. Also, Chicago Trading...
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of two retail centers totaling $27 million in suburban Chicago
Marcus & Millichap has brokered two separate retail center sales in Chicagoland’s Orland Park and Elgin that collectively traded for approximately $27 million. Both properties received multiple offers and closed near listing price. Anchored by Chipotle and Panera, the retail center at 15011-15081 S. La Grange Road in Orland...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Trial overnight parking ban on Division Street starts December 29th
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Overnight Weekend Parking Banned On Part Of Division Street In Wicker Park To Curb Partying And Crime: The trial ban starts Dec. 29 and will be in effect for at least one month, Ald. Daniel La Spata said. Some business owners support the move, but others say it will make parking even harder for their customers.
Worker at north suburban pizza factory dies in accident
GURNEE, Ill. — An employee working at a north suburban factory that makes frozen pizzas was killed in an accident on Thursday. Just after 1 a.m., Gurnee police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Court on the report of a workplace incident. Authorities said an employee, later identified...
wgnradio.com
Delving into the history of the Practical Theater Company
Paul Barrosse, Victoria Zielinski, and Dana Olsen join Rick Kogan to talk about the history of the Practical Theater Company. Later they highlight their upcoming sketch comedy shows, “Vic & Paul & Dana’s Post-Pandemic Revue,” located at Steve Rashid’s Studio5 in Evanston. The shows will be held at 8:00 p.m. December 29th, 30th, 31st and January 4th, 5th, 6th.
wgnradio.com
How ComEd can save you energy and money
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/13/2022: ComEd’s Kara Jonas joins the program to talk about the website of where to go to learn how to save energy, and how to apply for ComEd’s energy assessment. To learn more about what ComEd can do for you visit comed.com.
Traffic slows as temperatures plummet on I-94 in north suburbs
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Snow was falling steadily and temperatures were plummeting as the Thursday evening rush got under way on the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the main issue was the wind chill – which dropped from minus 5 to minus 12 in a period of an hour.By 6:35 p.m., the feels-like temperature had dropped to -17. New snow seemed to have stopped falling, but blowing and drifting snow were a hazard.The Lake Forest Oasis on I-94 is a major spot for drivers to fill up with gas and get a snack,...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
panoramanow.com
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: New dog bakery opens in Uptown
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. A Bakery For Dogs Named ‘Le Barkery’ Opens In Uptown … And Dogs Are Dragging Their People There: Le Barkery comes from the owner of the now-defunct Le Cafe, which specialized in organic baked goods for humans. Now, that approach is being used for dog treats.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Man hit by truck on Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid winter storm
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A truck hit a man out on the roadway on the Tri-State Tollway in Gurnee amid the winter storm Thursday afternoon.In the late afternoon, Illinois State Police were called to southbound I-94 near Washington Street in Gurnee. The accident scene is at the southwest corner of where Six Flags Great America is located.State police said a pedestrian had been driving earlier and had been involved in a two-vehicle crash. He was out of his car when a semi-trailer truck hit him.The man was taken an area hospital with unspecified injuries.Two lanes of the southbound Tri-State were closed at the scene for an investigation.
Worker killed after being ‘impacted’ by machine at manufacturing plant in Gurnee
A female worker was killed early Thursday morning after she was “impacted” by a large machine inside a manufacturing plant in Gurnee, authorities said. The Gurnee Fire Department and Gurnee Police Department responded around 1:04 a.m. Thursday to the 1900 block of Swanson Court in Gurnee. Gurnee Police...
Eater
Dining Experts Reveal Chicago’s Best Takeout Options
Chicago’s media dish on their favorite takeout options for 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Michael Nagrant, The Hunger: It is always Lee’s Chop Suey on volume and deliciousness alone, but I say this every year, so we’re gonna go with the other stalwart, Tortello because getting perfect legitimately top-level nonna pasta dropped on your doorstep with a side of focaccia and honey drizzled mascarpone dip is life-affirming.
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
This holiday season, Brookfield trustees give the gift of land
Four Brookfield homeowners received an early Christmas present courtesy of the Brookfield Village Board earlier this month, and it would have made Lucy Van Pelt green with envy, because it what was she always wanted – real estate. Village trustees voted unanimously at their Dec. 12 meeting to vacate...
Woman dies while cleaning Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
Central African traveler busted at O'Hare for carrying over 30 pounds of porcupine and other bush meats
“The officers were able to find 5 pounds of non-human primate meat, 3 pounds of porcupine meat, and 25 pounds of unknown meat products, which were all prohibited under CDC guidelines,” said Steve Bansbach with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Comments / 0