kchanews.com
BREAKING: Iowa DOT Closes Portion of I-35 South of Clear Lake, Pulls Plows in Northern Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022: 3 p.m. – Road conditions have become extremely hazardous in northern portions of the state making travel in some areas impossible. Closure of a portion of I-35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa...
Use Available DOT Resources to Help Plan Your Travel
Monitoring weather forecasts in advance of the pending winter storm descending on Iowa should be one part of making decisions on any travel plans Wednesday night into Friday morning. Pete Hjelmstad, with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT, says you can get the forecast, plus detailed road...
If You Must Travel, Be Prepared for Extreme Winter Weather
Alternative driving plans are being recommended by the National Weather Service (NWS) in advance of a winter storm that will bear down on north Iowa Wednesday through Friday. If you must travel, be prepared, which Trooper Tom Williams, with the Cedar Falls office of the Iowa State Patrol, says includes having good tires and wiper blades on your vehicle and proper supplies in your vehicle.
NWS Adds Blizzard Warnings for North/Northeast Iowa
The National Weather Services (NWS) in La Crosse and Des Moines have added Blizzard Warnings for the listening area to replace Winter Storm Warnings on Thursday. The Winter Storm Warning for north central Iowa went into effect at noon Wednesday for Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin counties. At noon Thursday, that switches to a Blizzard Warning and will in effect until 6 am Saturday for those counties.
