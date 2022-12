AUBURN, Alabama — Hugh Freeze is taking an approach not unheard of but nonetheless intriguing for his special-teams coaching in 2023 at Auburn. None of Auburn’s hired assistant coaches on Freeze’s inaugural Auburn staff had been designated as special teams coordinator yet. But during Freeze’s national signing day press conference Wednesday, the Tigers’ new head coach said he does have a coach in place for those duties — though it will be an off-the-field role.

