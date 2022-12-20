One of the most restrictive immigration policies remains in place along the US-Mexico border. "Title 42" prevents many migrants from entering into the US to seek asylum. The Supreme Court is expected to decide on the Trump-era public health restriction soon. In the meantime, thousands of migrants camped out in Mexico remain in legal limbo. Reporter Alisa Reznick from station KJZZ talks to The World's host Marco Werman from Nogales, Mexico, where she spoke to asylum-seekers and NGO leaders who are dealing with the uncertainty.

