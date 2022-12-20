Read full article on original website
World
Male faculty in Afghanistan stand in solidarity with women amid university ban
The Taliban have banned women from attending private and public universities. But male faculty members, and students across the country, have something to say about it. A number of male faculty, from lecturers to professors, have resigned at one university. Host Marco Werman talks with Obaidullah Baheer, a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul.
World
Asylum-seekers await Title 42 decision in Mexico along Arizona border
One of the most restrictive immigration policies remains in place along the US-Mexico border. "Title 42" prevents many migrants from entering into the US to seek asylum. The Supreme Court is expected to decide on the Trump-era public health restriction soon. In the meantime, thousands of migrants camped out in Mexico remain in legal limbo. Reporter Alisa Reznick from station KJZZ talks to The World's host Marco Werman from Nogales, Mexico, where she spoke to asylum-seekers and NGO leaders who are dealing with the uncertainty.
World
Paris organization finishes reporting stories of murdered journalists
When a journalist is killed in the line of duty, the story they're working on usually dies with them. But an organization based in Paris called Forbidden Stories is now picking up the stories these journalists have left behind. Rebecca Rosman reports on the founder, Laurent Richard and a Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb, though her work lived on.
World
The Nutcracker ballet set in old Hong Kong
The Nutcracker is a cultural institution in the United States, with local companies performing it every Christmas. Many ballet companies get half of their revenue from The Nutcracker. But it’s also performed in countries around the world. That’s because the ballet can be very easily adapted to different cultural contexts. The World's Sarah Birnbaum reports that the Hong Kong ballet is doing the performance for a Chinese audience — with new costumes, sets and cultural references — and it's gorgeous.
